3 potential finishes for The Judgment Day vs. Latino World Order on WWE RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be the go-home edition for SummerSlam, and WWE has advertised some major attractions for the show. The Judgment Day will defend the World Tag Team Championship against the Latino World Order. It is expected to be a thrilling showdown as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have a huge target on their back.Fans can expect a maelstrom of chaos during this match, which could affect its outcome. The result of this match would have major implications in the tag team division on WWE RAW. With it being the go-home edition of the show, the Triple H-led creative team can unravel some big shockers and surprises that might leave fans flabbergasted.Here are three potential finishes for The Judgment Day vs. Latino World Order on WWE RAW:#3. The match may end in a no-contest on WWE RAWDuring the World Tag Team Championship match, Dominik Mysterio could interfere and ambush LWO. Meanwhile, Dirty Dom's SummerSlam opponent, AJ Styles, could also step into the fray and attack him. This could turn into a complete pandemonium involving all six superstars in the ring.Despite the referee's constant attempts to separate the superstars, the brawl could continue, and it could spill all over the ring. As a result, the referee may have no other option but to call for the bell. The tag team match between The Judgment Day and LWO may end in a no-contest on WWE RAW.#2. Dominik Mysterio may help The Judgment Day retain the goldDominik Mysterio has been a pivotal factor in The Judgment Day's matches as he stays ringside, often creating confusion with his shenanigans. Well, tonight could be more of the same, as he might help his stablemates retain the gold. Just when LWO's Cruz Del Toro would be on the top rope to finish the match, Mysterio could distract him.He could push the LWO member from the top rope without the referee's notice. As a result, Finn Balor could take advantage of it. He could hit Del Toro with a running kick onto the corner, followed by a Coup de Grace. Balor could pin him and retain the World Tag Team Championship and stand tall in the ring.#1. The New Day may invade the championship match on WWE RAWThe New Day was seen frustrated last week after failing to earn a shot at the World Tag Team Championship. There is a good possibility that they could invade The Judgment Day's title defense tonight. During the ending moments of the bout, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods could show up and launch a brutal attack on both teams on WWE RAW.They could unleash havoc on the LWO and The Judgment Day, compelling the referee to end the match in a disqualification. The New Day could continue their assault until Adam Pearce rushes to the ring with a horde of security personnel to stop the chaos. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh would walk away with a sly smile, realizing that they retained their gold while LWO would be left in agony, having missed a title shot for no fault of theirs.