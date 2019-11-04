3 Potential First Time WWE Champions In 2020

As we head into a new decade WWE will be looking to establish some new names on their roster. With the landscape of the company shifting and younger talent making their way to RAW, Smackdown and even NXT there's going to be opportunities to showcase a faster, hard hitting style with more of an 'independent' influence coming from the likes of Ricochet, Ali, Aleister Black et al.

With the new decade comes also the opportunity for new Champions. WWE has in the past used the likes of the Money In The Bank match to elevate a mid card Superstar into the main event scene quickly and in a somewhat natural way. With this in mind I'm going to be looking at 3 potential WWE Superstars who can become WWE Champion next year. My main criteria is that the Superstars have never been WWE Champion previously and are somewhat likely to be given the opportunity, so as much as I like Chad Gable I do not see it happening unfortunately.

So, here's my 3 Potential First Time WWE Champions In 2020.

Aleister Black

The dark and mysterious Aleister Black has huge upside potential on the WWE roster. It seems as though the company have been looking for that 'mythical' character to lead on from The Undertaker and take the company onwards in that direction. Black represents a modern take on the 'Taker-esque character. The former NXT Champion is a brutal striker, with an acrobatic ability that belies his size and stature. These are qualities that would make Aleister Black a perfect Champion heading into the next decade for WWE. Giving Black the opportunity to rise the ranks on Smackdown or (as previously mentioned) win the MITB match would not be seen as 'forced' by the WWE Universe. Black is a legitimate force in the company and well respected by fans, hardcores appreciate his independent work as Tommy End for the likes or PROGRESS as much as some causal fans enjoy the spectacle of his entrance and mystique.

When looking at the current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar I do ask myself if Black would be a legitimate contender to him, if this was a legitimate fight. Honestly, considering Black's credentials as a kickboxer and his speed I could easily see him at least being competitive with Lesnar, and that is something that FOX seem keen to have on their show. The Network are clearly loving having the MMA backgrounds of Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar at the top of their show so why not bring a tenured pro wrestler to the forefront who could really hang with these guys?

