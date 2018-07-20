3 potential main event matches for SummerSlam 2018

Styles and Almas put up a good match on Smackdown Live

August 19th, 2018, this is the date when WWE's second biggest pay-per-view of the year – SummerSlam is going to happen. Now after Extreme Rules more and more fans are waiting to see this pay-per-view because, over the years, we have seen some great matches in this event.

Every major title will be defended on this show and this includes Lesnar’s Universal Championship as well. Not many matches have been confirmed for the show but still, there are some matches remaining to be confirmed. We all know that SummerSlam is going to be WWE's next successful pay-per-view, but we don’t know which match will headline SummerSlam 2018.

The match-card is full of the likes of Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar and many more. But, the thing to consider is that the main-event alone can sell the tickets for the show so it is something that should be the best. Today we are presenting 3 potential main event matches for SummerSlam 2018.

#3 Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley vs Roman Reigns (WWE Universal Championship)

Lashley and Reigns are set to face next week on RAW

At Extreme Rules, we saw a great match between Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns where Lashley defeated Reigns.

This is not the only great thing that happened on this show, RAW general manager Kurt Angle said that Lesnar must show up on next night at RAW. If he doesn't, then he will be stripped of his WWE Universal title.

Next RAW, Paul Hayman promised Angle that Lesnar will defend his title at SummerSlam. After that, GM announced two triple threat matches where the winners of these two matches will face each other to determine the No.1 contender for the Universal Title.

Next Monday Night Raw, Lashley and Reigns won their respective triple threat matches and are going to face each other once again and this match will decide Lesnar’s SummerSlam opponent. Now I think that this match isn't going to have any winner and we will see a triple threat match between these three wrestlers.

Why this match could happen: Next week in RAW during Lashley vs Reigns, Brock might return just to attack these two stars thinking that this will cancel the match at SummerSlam. Then, Kurt can shatter the dreams of Lesnar by announcing that we going to have a triple-threat match at SummerSlam. If this is not going to happen then maybe, just maybe, Lashley vs Reigns might end with a double count out.

