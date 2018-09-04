3 Potential Matches For The Bella Twins' Return

Love them or hate them, you can't ignore them.

The Bella Twins have been away from the squared circle for a very long time now.

Brie Bella has been away since her pregnancy, and Nikki Bella has been busy with other projects. While Brie's last match was at WrestleMania 32, Nikki's last match was at Royal Rumble this year.

However, lately, we have seen them hanging around backstage quite often. In fact, we witnessed them congratulate Ronda Rousey on her Women's title win against Alexa Bliss at Summerslam and we also saw Brie, with Daniel Bryan, waging a war of words against The Miz and Maryse leading to a mixed tag team match at Hell In A Cell.

Their sudden string of backstage appearances have caused a lot of speculation about their comeback before the women-exclusive PPV, Evolution.

But what's next? If they are going to pick up their WWE run from where they left, then they need to start feuds, and they also need to find opponents to face in the first-ever Evolution show.

Here are some stellar matches they could be involved in, in the near future.

#3 Bella Twins vs The Boss and Hug Connection

If utilized properly, they can work well

WWE has brought together a dichotomous duo in the Women's Division, namely, the Boss and Hug Connection -- a name that draw inspiration from Attitude Era's 'The Rock and Sock Connection'.

Honestly, the creative team is possibly wasting the potential of Bayley and Sasha Banks by putting them together as a tag team. They could have turned either one of them into a heel, or could have sent either to the other flagship show, but they decided to make an unlikely tag team out of the two on-and-off friends.

Well, if that is to be the case now, then the two have to search for fresh opponents for themselves as the crowd is already tired of seeing them collide with the Riott Squad.

With there being a good chance of the Bella Twins returning, we can expect the sisters to do so as a heel tag team and compete against Sasha Banks and Bayley.

These two teams can produce great promos and matches. The deceptive Bellas going up against the Boss and Hug Connection would also generate a good reaction from the crowd.

If WWE gives this angle a chance, then the two tag teams can build an amazing feud soon.

