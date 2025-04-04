3 Potential new managers for Rusev now that Lana isn’t coming back with him in WWE

Over the past few months, rumors of WWE signing former AEW star Rusev (aka Miro) have been making rounds on the internet. The former United States Champion left All Elite Wrestling earlier this year after he requested his release and Rusev's potential return to the Stamford-based company has been weighed in multiple times.

Ad

While there is still no confirmation about it, rumors suggest that the star has already signed with WWE and the company is now waiting for the right opportunity to bring him back on TV. According to a recent update from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Rusev has signed with WWE, seemingly confirming that his return is very imminent.

However, Rusev's wife, former WWE star Lana, is reportedly not returning with him. According to the update, Lana has not signed with the company and will not be making her return at this time. However, things might change before the 39-year-old's return appearance on TV.

Ad

Trending

With Lana seemingly not returning, Rusev may not have a manager when he comes back. However, WWE might introduce a completely different name as his new manager. Let's explore a few names that could be portrayed as Rusev's manager after his potential comeback.

#3. Zelina Vega

Ad

Zelina Vega has showcased her talent as a manager in the past and the star has proved to be a great one. While Vega is focusing on her in-ring career over the past few months, she could return to a managerial role in the storylines if asked to do so.

Though there were speculations about Vega aligning with Andrade as her manager, she could also potentially become Rusev's manager and help him get to the top of the industry. This could also lead to a potential storyline between Vega and Lana, should the latter decides to return to the company in the future.

Ad

#2. The Miz

Former Intercontinental Champion The Miz has been looking for a role as a manager for a long time now. The A-Lister has not been quite lucky in the singles action and might be nearing his retirement from the squared circle as well.

However, considering his work over the past decades, The Miz has the potential to become one of the greatest managers of all time. The A-Lister himself has done some impressive character work over the years, which fans have always loved. If he takes on a role as a manager, he could raise the standards for the position, making a massive name for himself.

Ad

#1. Former WWE Superstar Aiden English

Ad

Aiden English and Rusev have worked as a tag team in the past during their first stints in the company and had managed to engage millions around the world with their work. English is currently signed with TNA as a commentator, but the Stamford-based company might bring him back to WWE.

Aligning Aiden English with Rusev as a manager would be a massive addition, further giving the spotlight to the stars who could take the world by storm with their immense talent and character work.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback