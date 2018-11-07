3 potential new NXT champions

Tomasso Ciampa is an excellent heel champion

The NXT brand affords a plethora of unique selling points to wrestling fans. There is high flying action, (watch the video below). There is technical wrestling. There is even comedic value. However, the best selling point is the storytelling. Specifically, championship matches. Ultimately NXT excels at storytelling. On such story is Tommaso Ciampa's NXT Championship reign.

At NXT Takeover WarGames II, the brand will again afford excellent matches. The NXT Champion will defend against Velveteen Dream. This match will be extremely interesting. Moreover, the outcome will be significant to future events. Who could walk out as NXT Champion? Which challenges will be waiting? Let's explore some possible options.

#3. Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan proved his worth against Roderick Strong

Lars Sullivan has performed for the NXT brand since 2017. Throughout his tenure, Sullivan remained undefeated in singles competition. However, in an NXT Championship match with Aleister Black NXT Takeover: Chicago II, he was finally defeated. Albeit following two Black Mass finishing moves. Their match formed the basis for Sullivan's future dominance.

At NXT Takeover: New Orleans 2018 Sullivan participated in the inaugural North American Championship match, alongside; Killian Dane, Ricochet, Adam Cole, EC3, and Velveteen Dream. It was Cole who was ultimately the victor, (watch the video below). Since then Sullivan has sporadically appeared. However, his efforts during the ladder match proved bigger wrestlers can perform in diverse match styles.

The reason Sullivan ranks as a contender is primarily because of his lengthy tenure. Moreover, his character and ring presence. He has a scary and intimidating demeanour. Considering his performance in the ladder match, he has a bright future. Moreover, he proved his worth against EC3 recently on NXT television. He made make an awesome opponent for Tommaso Ciampa. What can we expect in the future?

