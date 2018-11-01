×
3 potential new Raw Tag Team Champions

Brad Phillips
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.98K   //    01 Nov 2018, 18:30 IST

Rollins and Ambrose have imploded. What lies ahead? 
Rollins and Ambrose have imploded. What lies ahead? 

Throughout wrestling history, tag team competition has been a mainstay. In WWE fans will remember famous teams such as; The Hart Foundation, The Hardy Boys, and The Legion of Doom. Moreover, outside WWE there were teams like; Harlem Heat, Motor City Machine Guns, and many more. Ultimately tag team wrestling has primarily been exciting. 

Within WWE tag team wrestling has seemed lacklustre in recent years. On Raw, the division has seen repeated matches, and lack of title defences. Whereas, on SmackDown it has been slightly more productive. However, tag team wrestling is considerably more impressive outside WWE.

Tag Teams such as; The Young Bucks, The Briscoe Brothers, and Killer Elite Squad have been immensely successful, (watch the video below). However, it seems that WWE is struggling to match this quality. 

Recently Raw and SmackDown have received new signings from NXT, including; Sanity for Smackdown, and AOP for Raw. Therefore, the division has become more interesting. Unfortunately, with existing teams such as; The Revival, it is questionable why the division ended up in such a poor state. Currently, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are Raw tag team champions.

However, with recent events, it is likely their reign will end. Who will be the next Raw Tag Team champions?

#3 Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik)

This group could be very successful
This group could be very successful

Kalisto has performed for multiple promotions around the globe. Notably, AAA and Combat Zone Wrestling. In 2013 Kalisto joined WWE. He has worked for NXT, 205 Live, SmackDown, and Raw. Overall he is a former; Cruiserweight champion, United States Champion, and tag team champion, alongside Sin Cara. However, Kalisto is only one-third of Lucha House Party. The other members include; Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. 

Dorado would debut in 2016 alongside Metalik during the Cruiserweight Classic. They are respectively known for their performances within; NJPW, CMLL, and Chikara. However, neither have earned championships within WWE.

Although, their performances on 205 Live have been excellent. On Raw this week, 10/29/18 all three debuted, defeating The Revival, (watch the video below). 

It is a rarity to witness cruiserweight wrestlers on Raw. Therefore, could all three wrestlers be destined for tag team success. Fundamentally, their presence is exciting for tag team wrestling. Moreover, they deserve their position to shine. With events unfolding between current champions The Shield, this could be the perfect transition for the tag team division. Will they participate using the 'Freebird Rule'? Nevertheless, it is awesome to witness 205 Live talent on Raw.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Dean Ambrose Bobby roode
Contact Us Advertise with Us