3 potential opponents for Becky Lynch heading into Royal Rumble 2020

Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019

Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Tag Team Championship

Heading into WWE Royal Rumble 2020, Becky Lynch still doesn't have an opponent against whom she would defend her RAW Women's Championship. She stands at a very crucial stage in her title reign, where a poor booking can affect her career going forward.

Following her win against Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell, Lynch has not defended her title. Charlotte Flair had the fair number of chances to get her hands on the Championship, and the lackluster rivalry against Lacey Evans is also long gone.

So, it's the ideal opportunity for a change, and the superstars in the Raw Women's division need to get down to business and challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship as soon as possible. While remembering that her definitive rival ought to be Ronda Rousey or Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, the challenger can benefit a lot from a feud with Becky Lynch.

Keeping this in mind, here is a list of 3 potential opponents for Becky Lynch heading into Royal Rumble 2020.

#3 Lana

Lana

It was last year when Becky Lynch took Lana's spot in the 2018 edition of the Royal Rumble. With both these Superstars looking for a feud ahead of Royal Rumble 2019, it makes perfect sense for these them to battle it out inside the ring. It not only benefits Becky Lynch with a fresh face fighting for the Championship belt and will also help cement Lana's role inside WWE, aside from her involvment in the Rusev-Bobby Lashley feud.

Lana is involved in a bizarre storyline alongside Lashley and Rusev, which has been garnering people's attention. Becky Lynch's involvement not only helps sell the narrative but also uses Lana's ability as a wrestler. It draws in people's attention towards the feud. It is a perfect match-up for both the superstars and should take place heading into Royal Rumble 2020.

