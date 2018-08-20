3 Potential Opponents For Roman Reigns Following WWE SummerSlam 2018

Aaron H FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.59K // 20 Aug 2018, 11:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns

WWE SummerSlam 2018 is now officially behind us, as Roman Reigns ended the show by picking up a win that was over three years in the making, defeating Brock Lesnar via pinfall after hitting the now ex-Universal Champion with a Spear.

Of course, pretty much everyone expected Reigns to walk out with the Universal Championship, as Lesnar is likely heading to the UFC in an attempt to regain the promotion's Heavyweight Championship, which he lost back in October of 2010.

Does this mean Lesnar is done with WWE? Maybe. But, it probably does mean that WWE is going to have to find a new challenger for the red brand's new top dog, unless they were able to quietly re-sign Lesnar prior to the match.

So, who on the Raw brand could be next for its new Champion? Well, the options are pretty scarce, but there are three possible opponents who could be next in line for a shot at the "Big Dog."

With all that in mind, let's go ahead and take a closer look at who could be next to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

#3 Finn Balor

It's pretty shocking when you realize that Finn Balor hasn't gotten another shot at the Universal Championship since he was stripped of the title due to injury back in August of 2016. But, will WWE finally give him another opportunity two years later?

Balor, who brought back his infamous "Demon" look for SummerSlam, defeated Baron Corbin in just over 90 seconds, which could mean that WWE is trying to springboard the ex-NXT Champion back into the WWE Universal Championship picture.

In the past, Balor has worked well with Roman Reigns, and he'd probably be an excellent opponent for him once again if WWE decides to go in that direction. The only negative to a potential feud between the two is the same negative WWE has been running into with Reigns over the past few years, which is that the fans will definitely cheer Balor over the new Universal Champ.

1 / 3 NEXT