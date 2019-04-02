3 potential opponents for The Undertaker at next WWE Saudi Arabia show

Could AJ Styles be one of The Undertaker's opponents?

It's been reported that the legendary Undertaker won't be competing at this year's WrestleMania, but according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Deadman will have a match when WWE heads back to Saudi Arabia on May 3.

As of this writing, there hasn't been an official match made involving The Undertaker at May's show in Saudi Arabia, and there probably won't be an official announcement until after the conclusion of WrestleMania 35.

So, all we can do now is speculate as to who will challenge the future WWE Hall of Famer on the show, but due to The Undertaker's obvious physical limitations, they'll definitely have to book him against a super worker to ensure that his match isn't a complete disaster.

As for who could end up being in the ring with The Undertaker on May 3, well, there are a few names that would make total sense.

#3 Kofi Kingston

It's hard to imagine that Kofi Kingston won't walk out of this coming Sunday's WrestleMania 35 with the WWE Championship, likely because Daniel Bryan still isn't interested in performing in Saudi Arabia, and you can bet that the company wants to bring their Champion to the show.

It would be odd to see The Undertaker challenge for the WWE Championship at this point in his career, but it'd be the perfect match for the Saudi Arabia card. Also, Kofi Kingston is known as one of, if not the most athletic guy on the WWE roster, so he'd definitely be able to help with hiding The Undertaker's physical limitations.

The obvious finish here would be to have Kofi Kingston retain the WWE Championship by any means possible, even if it's via disqualification or count out if the company, for whatever reason, doesn't want to actually beat "The Deadman."

