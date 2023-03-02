3 potential opponents for Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39 

Rey Mysterio is one of the most beloved superstars in the history of WWE. From winning multiple championships to competing at WrestleMania, the luchador has had a very successful career in the wrestling business.

With WrestleMania 39 not too far away, fans have been looking forward to what the company has in store for the legend at The Grandest Stage of Them All. There have been speculations about WrestleMania Hollywood being his final outing, as Rey could potentially retire from wrestling soon after the event.

Will that happen? Only time will tell. For now, let's look at three potential opponents for Rey at the mega event.

#3 Rey Mysterio takes on Karrion Kross

Rey Mysterio has been embroiled in a heated feud with Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown. The latter has targeted the legend on several occasions over the last few months on the blue brand.

On the previous episode of WWE SmackDown, the pair locked horns with each other in a one-on-one contest. The Doom Walker prevailed over his rival after interference from Dominik Mysterio.

Given how things unfolded, WWE may pit Kross against Rey in a rematch at WrestleMania 39. The creative team could further spice things up by adding a stipulation to the bout.

#2 Dominik Mysterio

As per reports, WWE is planning a massive match between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for WrestleMania 39. A potential encounter between the duo has been widely speculated about since the latter turned on his father at Clash at the Castle 2022.

As mentioned earlier, Dominik made his presence felt during Rey vs. Kross to cost his father the bout. Following that, he went on to humiliate him, provoking the veteran to hit him. While Rey refused to do so, he may soon run out of patience.

The former WWE Champion could finally lay his hands on his son in the coming days to lay down the breadcrumbs for a match on The Show of Shows.

#1 Teaming up with Randy Orton to take on Dominik and Damian Priest in a tag match

Apart from Damian Priest, every other Judgment Day Superstar currently has a definite program on the Road to WrestleMania 39. However, that could change if WWE decides to pair him up with Dominik Mysterio.

The creative team could have the former United States Champion join forces with ex-con Dominik to take on Rey and a mystery opponent at WrestleMania. This angle could allow the company to save Dominik vs. Rey for a later date.

On another note, given Orton is reportedly preparing for a WWE return. Hence, the company could reveal him as Rey's mystery partner on The Show of Shows.

Should Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik happen at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

