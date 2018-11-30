3 potential returns at TLC that would improve Monday Night Raw

Raw has been extremely dire lately.

Following Survivor Series, WWE has entered into their typically nothing period where they do nothing of note and put minimal effort in their weekly programming. This rut usually lasts until the new year, where business slowly starts to pick up in time for Royal Rumble. However, this week's episode of Raw was even worse than what the fans were expecting. It was dire, with the focal story revolving around three monsters who are part of an evil Authority stable.

Even the good parts of the show were repetitive, as Dolph Ziggler faced Seth Rollins for the 900th time this year. Raw has become a slog to watch for quite a while now, but this episode was just painful viewing. It is like the writers are not even trying. There are lots of elements missing from the show, whether it be the Universal Championship, the top three male stars of Raw, or just the overall lack of logic and storytelling capability. Even the feud between Rollins and Dean Ambrose has been kind of sloppy because of the terribly written promos in the past few weeks.

WWE massively lacks star power on Monday nights for now, with the likes of Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn out for either a few months or a few years. Raw's main event for the TLC pay-per-view is currently between the corrupt general manager and an injured wrestler who might not make the show. WWE will have to change that match if Braun Strowman is actually out beyond the show and somebody will need to come back and step up and improve the upper scene on Raw. Here are three superstars who could return at WWE TLC and boost Monday Night Raw to some degree.

#3 Braun Strowman

Even though he's not out for long, Strowman is severely missed on TV.

Braun Strowman is still being promoted as Baron Corbin's opponent at the event, even though he was written off the TV and got an elbow surgery. His absence has certainly made this Raw much worse than others, showing that Strowman certainly has a positive influence on the product. He is still incredibly over and could wreak havoc on Monday nights. His match against Corbin is touch and go, meaning he might or might not be able to return at TLC.

If he does indeed show up, he should destroy the Raw general manager and remind everybody that he is the Monster Among Men. Strowman can then resume his chase of the Universal Championship, with him running through the likes of Corbin again and Bobby Lashley to get to Brock Lesnar. He truly is one of the most interesting parts of Raw every week and his presence will surely improve it from its current dire state. WWE just needs to book him properly. Something they have failed to do since before WrestleMania.

