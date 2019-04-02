3 potential roles for The Rock at WrestleMania 35

While it hasn't yet been confirmed, it's possible that WWE legend and future Hall of Famer, The Rock, will appear at this coming Sunday's WrestleMania 35 event, as he typically comes back around for the company's biggest show of the year.

By this point, it's safe to say that The Rock won't be having a match at Mania, simply because if he were going to do so, WWE would've announced it by now, as there's no way that they would allow a guy who was arguably their biggest star of all time do an impromptu match, unless it's going to be like the match he had with Erick Rowan back at the show's 32nd instalment.

If The Rock does show up, he'll more than likely do a talking segment, which could end with him giving someone a Rock Bottom and/or a People's Elbow, which would really please the live crowd at MetLife Stadium.

#3 Segment with Alexa Bliss

Back on the March 11 instalment of WWE Monday Night Raw, former multi-time Women's Champion Alexa Bliss announced that she will be the host of WrestleMania 35, although it's unclear if the role will lead to anything significant.

One way to ensure that the WrestleMania host has a memorable moment on the show would be to have Bliss do a segment with The Rock, who would show up as a surprise shortly after she welcomes everyone to the show.

This could end up leading to one of the heels who isn't booked on this year's WrestleMania card confronting The Rock, which would surely lead to them getting beaten down by "The Great One."

If WWE wants to open up their biggest show of the year with a bang, then having The Rock interrupt Alexa Bliss would be the right move.

