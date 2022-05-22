3 potential threats to Ricochet's WWE Intercontinental Title

Ricochet's surprise WWE Intercontinental Title victory came about when he defeated then champion Sami Zayn on the March 4 edition of SmackDown this year.

He's since battled the likes of Angel, Humberto and Jinder Mahal, but it's become apparent that the current Intercontinental Champion has a new threat to the throne.

As cliche as the saying goes, the hunter has now become the hunted. Sooner or later, Ricochet's title reign will reach its end.

With that being said, you might find yourself scratching your temple whilst asking who's next?

As always, here are a few possibilities.

#3 The General we now know as Gunther in WWE

He was a force to be reckoned with in NXT UK. He continued his dominance during his brief stint with NXT 2.0. Moreover, he's currently being booked to look the same way on the main roster.

His name is WALTER Gunther and despite a rather questionable name change, his future looks bright at the moment.

He's currently embroiled in a storyline with Ricochet and given the way the former NXT UK Champion has been booked, it wouldn't be a stretch to assume an Intercontinental Title win may be imminent for him.

It's no secret that not everyone is on board with the direction WWE has decided to go with Ricochet, and despite his title win, some fans feel his reign has been underwhelming.

As aforementioned, these two superstars are currently entangled in a storyline with one another, but their ongoing feud also involves a prominent mention in the next entry.

#2 A surprise title win for the underdog Drew Gulak

Drew hasn't had the best of luck these past few weeks, has he?

Between getting his legs twisted up by Charlotte Flair, his arm nearly ripped off via Ronda Rousey and getting squashed by Gunther on SmackDown; the guy just hasn't been able to catch a break. Luckily for Drew Gulak, this is pro wrestling, and things tend to change at the drop of a hat.

He's Rico's ally at the moment, but if Gulak continues to get squashed by Gunther, the Intercontinental Champion's motivational mumbo jumbo may start to fall on deaf ears. When that happens, he could possibly turn on the champ, challenge for the strap, and win.

If you think that's crazy, check out the next entry.

#1 Ricochet's reign comes to an end at the hands of the current US Champion Theory

While the recent unification of the Universal, WWE, and both men's tag titles might just be a way for WWE to emphasize the dominance of the Bloodline faction, this trend doesn't necessarily have to stop with just them.

The company is two title matches away from unifying all their brand exclusive championships, as the women's and second tier titles have yet to be merged.

If this is the direction the company decides to go, as of now, one match would feature (Austin) Theory taking on Ricochet.

After taking a brief look at Theory's rise to prominence since his main roster return and comparing it to Ricochet's stop/start push with the company, it's much easier to assume that Vince's storyline protege would walk out with both belts if the match ever takes place.

