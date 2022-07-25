3 potential storylines for Stephanie McMahon on WWE TV

Stephanie McMahon returned to WWE TV this past week after a long time away. She addressed her father Vince McMahon's retirement and thanked him for his contributions to the industry. The audience joined her in applauding the former Chairman and CEO.

Fans gave her a warm reception as she returned to the show with a new designation. We don't know if the appearance was a one-off or not, but if it's the latter, it will be something to look forward to.

The Billion Dollar Princess could do plenty of things if she becomes a weekly feature on RAW or SmackDown. We present three possible storylines for Stephanie McMahon should her return to WWE TV be green-lighted.

#3. On our list of potential storylines for Stephanie McMahon on WWE TV: Disagreements with Adam Pearce regarding running the shows

Adam Pearce seems to be the primary authority figure on WWE TV these days. He is currently caught up in a feud with Sonya Deville, who has been bugging him with complaints and accusations. The rivalry has been simmering in no meaningful direction for weeks.

WWE should do one better and have Pearce go up against someone way above his powers for fans to be properly invested. That someone could be Stephanie McMahon, who has a history of being a heel authority figure. She could convincingly undermine Pearce's authority and force him to step up to her.

The former Commissioner of RAW having a power struggle would be a solid long-term storyline. Pearce would serve as the perfect rival for this, and the payoff of him unseating her at the top would be good television.

#2. A feud with Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is currently set for a RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. She earned the opportunity after weeks of failure and frustration, but we don't think she will get the job done at the show.

Lynch is a top star and deserves to be in a high-profile feud if she isn't in the title picture. WWE could book her into a rivalry with Stephanie McMahon, especially given their history. Big Time Becks has attacked The Billion Dollar Princess in the past, and fans have clamored for the two women to meet in the ring ever since.

This could even result in a face turn for Lynch again. Her current run as a braggadocious heel seems to be hitting a lean patch, and it may be time to switch things up.

A rivalry against arguably the biggest female heel of the last decade may be what Lynch needs to rediscover her spark. As for McMahon, if she were to make her in-ring return, it would be monumental for WWE.

#1. Clashing with Theory

Vince McMahon's protege Theory has been a major part of the WWE product for a while now. Under the former CEO's mentorship and guidance, the 24-year-old has already achieved a lot of success but has also picked up a reputation for being the biggest jerk in the company.

Now that Vince is retired, there is no one to control the current Mr. Money in the Bank. However, Stephanie McMahon is someone who could put him in his place.

His arrogance will not sit well with the former Commissioner of Monday Night RAW. McMahon will ensure that he knows that she doesn't appreciate the attitude.

Whether punishing Theory for cheating or reminding him that his mentor isn't there to cover him, Stephanie could be the perfect foil for Mr. A-Towndown. Given how much fans hate him, they will be fully behind The Billion Dollar Princess.

