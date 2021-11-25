3 PPV's WWE should bring back, and 2 they shouldn't

WWE's first-ever pay-per-view event took place in 1985 when the company hosted its first WrestleMania. Since then, the pay-per-view calendar has expanded, with WWE traditionally hosting at least one event every month.

Over the years, many pay-per-view events have grown into a life of their own. WWE's Big Five, which includes WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and, now, Money in the Bank, are the most profitable.

There have been events that the WWE Universe loves and some that didn't stick. That being said, let's look at three WWE pay-per-views that should be brought back and two that shouldn't.

#5. WWE Evolution should be brought back

WWE presented their first-ever all-women pay-per-view in October 2018. Initially, the event only came about as a response to Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Women, at the time, weren't allowed to perform in the country.

WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon announced Evolution on the July 23 episode of RAW. Evolution saw the return of Trish Stratus, Lita, Michelle McCool, and Torrie Wilson. Also, Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match to retain the SmackDown Women's Title.

Ronda Rousey defeated Nikki Bella to retain the RAW Women's Championship in the main event. Today, the video of the match on YouTube has over 70 million hits and is one of the most-watched WWE videos of all time.

The women's division deserves its annual pay-per-view. WWE could have two or three all-women pay-per-views annually. The focus shouldn't be primarily on the male superstars, which currently appears to be the case.

All in all, it shouldn't have been three years since we witnessed an all-women WWE event. Companies like NWA and IMPACT Wrestling have shown what can be done to keep it consistent. WWE needs to make it happen.

Edited by Abhinav Singh