3 predicted plans opponents for Brock Lesnar after the Money in the Bank PPV

Brock Lesnar is the name which ended the streak of the Undertaker and has been a vital force in the WWE for the past few years. Brock lost his Universal Championship to the 2019 Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins in a dramatic way at Wrestlemania 35. Brock was expected to make a comeback for a rematch against Rollins. Unexpectedly, Brock replaced Sami Zayn and went on to win the recently concluded money in the Bank ladder match.

There seems to be a looming threat of the Beast cashing in on his MITB contract. By making Brock the winner of the briefcase, Vince surprised the fans and the critics. To be honest, it was a wise decision that was made. Here are the 3 predicted wrestlers Brock could take on after his MITB win.

#1 Seth Rollins

Rollins will definitely go into the history as he is the only wrestler to have defeated Brock at two different WrestleManias. The 2019 Royal Rumble winner cashed in his MITB contract at WrestleMania in 2015 in a championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Seth was clever and quick that night and went on to become the champion. The Beast was crushed by the "The Architect" at Wrestlemania 35 after hitting three consecutive curb stomps. Rollins defended his title in the just-concluded MITB match between him and AJ Styles.

He may have to defend his title once again at the Super Show Down against another superstar. It won't be a surprise if Brock cashes in his contract that night and wins the title. Rollins has been a top merchandise seller for the company and remains one of the most popular stars of the younger generation. On the other hand, Lesnar was announced as the highest paid wrestler. Both of them are used to entertain the fans of Saudi at the Super Showdown.

