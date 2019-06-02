×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 predicted plans opponents for Brock Lesnar after the Money in the Bank PPV

Karna
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
64   //    02 Jun 2019, 13:03 IST

Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is the name which ended the streak of the Undertaker and has been a vital force in the WWE for the past few years. Brock lost his Universal Championship to the 2019 Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins in a dramatic way at Wrestlemania 35. Brock was expected to make a comeback for a rematch against Rollins. Unexpectedly, Brock replaced Sami Zayn and went on to win the recently concluded money in the Bank ladder match.

There seems to be a looming threat of the Beast cashing in on his MITB contract. By making Brock the winner of the briefcase, Vince surprised the fans and the critics. To be honest, it was a wise decision that was made. Here are the 3 predicted wrestlers Brock could take on after his MITB win. 


#1 Seth Rollins


Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins

Rollins will definitely go into the history as he is the only wrestler to have defeated Brock at two different WrestleManias. The 2019 Royal Rumble winner cashed in his MITB contract at WrestleMania in 2015 in a championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Seth was clever and quick that night and went on to become the champion. The Beast was crushed by the "The Architect" at Wrestlemania 35 after hitting three consecutive curb stomps. Rollins defended his title in the just-concluded MITB match between him and AJ Styles.

He may have to defend his title once again at the Super Show Down against another superstar. It won't be a surprise if Brock cashes in his contract that night and wins the title. Rollins has been a top merchandise seller for the company and remains one of the most popular stars of the younger generation. On the other hand, Lesnar was announced as the highest paid wrestler. Both of them are used to entertain the fans of Saudi at the Super Showdown. 



 

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar
Advertisement
5 options for Brock Lesnar as Mr. Money In The Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Brock Lesnar as Mr. Money in the Bank isn't a bad idea
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho ridicules Brock Lesnar and WWE after Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Brock Lesnar could cash his Money In The Bank contract for Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
Money in the Bank 2019: 3 blunders made by WWE at the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank: 3 Likes and 4 Dislikes of the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar injures WWE cameraman at Money In The Bank (Video)
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Brock Lesnar winning WWE Money In The Bank is a huge mistake
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank: 5 reasons why Brock Lesnar should not have won the Ladder Match
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE Superstar busted open by Brock Lesnar during Money In The Bank
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us