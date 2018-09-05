3 Predictions For Hell In A Cell

What could happen at Hell in a Cell?

The Hell in a Cell pay per view event is scheduled to take place on Sun., Sept. 16, 2018, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

This is the tenth time that WWE will hold this event. This year the show returns to a dual branded event between Smackdown and Raw after being organized as a single brand event in 2016 and 2017. With 12 days left to the much anticipated event, we take a look at the match card and provide predictions.

#3 Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

This is a match for the Universal Championship. Strowman, who is the contender, has cashed in his money in the bank contract and is facing Roman Reigns, who won the Universal Championship at Summerslam after defeating Brock Lesnar.

If nothing changes between now and September 16, it is highly likely that Roman Reigns will come out of the match victorious.

It is believed that Braun Strowman has turned heel on recent episodes of Raw because the WWE Creative team wants to protect him if he loses against Reigns. By turning Strowman heel, the creative team is hoping that fans will turn against him and this will not affect his standing if he loses subsequently to Roman.

It seems the WWE creative team is not giving up on its push of Roman Reigns yet.

