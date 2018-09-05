Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Predictions For Hell In A Cell

fanimah55
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
7.07K   //    05 Sep 2018, 22:31 IST

Wha
What could happen at Hell in a Cell?

The Hell in a Cell pay per view event is scheduled to take place on Sun., Sept. 16, 2018, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

This is the tenth time that WWE will hold this event. This year the show returns to a dual branded event between Smackdown and Raw after being organized as a single brand event in 2016 and 2017. With 12 days left to the much anticipated event, we take a look at the match card and provide predictions.

#3 Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman


Image result for roman reigns braun strowman match

This is a match for the Universal Championship. Strowman, who is the contender, has cashed in his money in the bank contract and is facing Roman Reigns, who won the Universal Championship at Summerslam after defeating Brock Lesnar.

If nothing changes between now and September 16, it is highly likely that Roman Reigns will come out of the match victorious.

It is believed that Braun Strowman has turned heel on recent episodes of Raw because the WWE Creative team wants to protect him if he loses against Reigns. By turning Strowman heel, the creative team is hoping that fans will turn against him and this will not affect his standing if he loses subsequently to Roman.

It seems the WWE creative team is not giving up on its push of Roman Reigns yet.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 Roman Reigns AJ Styles
fanimah55
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
4 blockbuster things WWE may have planned for Hell in a...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways in which WWE can surprise us at Hell In A Cell 
RELATED STORY
5 current feuds that deserve a Hell in a Cell match 
RELATED STORY
3 superstars who can turn heel at Hell in a Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Feuds That Must Happen After Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
What WWE Super Show-Down might create for Hell In A Cell?
RELATED STORY
3 Matches which must happen at WWE Hell In A Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Dream Feuds for Roman Reigns after Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
3 Twists that could stun the WWE Universe at Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
The 5 Most Violent Hell in a Cell Matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us