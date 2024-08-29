3 predictions for Jade Cargill if she loses at WWE Bash in Berlin

Jade Cargill is preparing for a title match at Bash in Berlin. Jade and Bianca Belair will team up to face reigning Women's Tag Team champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

This will be a rematch from Clash at the Castle, where Fyre and Dawn survived a Triple Threat Match and went on to claim the titles. Fast forward to today, Cargill and Belair will have an opportunity to win the titles again, but a defeat could pave the way for new storylines for the two female stars.

With that being said, we take a look at three predictions for Jade Cargill should she lose in Berlin this Saturday.

#3. She could turn on Bianca Belair

Like in the case of Bianca Belair, it is a scenario that the WWE Universe expects to happen. Still, it is unknown when it will happen and who will turn heel and will turn on the other to start a feud.

Should they lose at Bash in Berlin, neither Cargill nor Belair will have a direction on SmackDown, thus a heel turn by the former could start a feud between the two that could help solidify Jade as a top female star in the business.

Jade Cargill could walk out on her partner and cost them the win or could assault her if Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre emerge victorious at Bash in Berlin.

#2. She could go after Tiffany Stratton for the Money in the Bank briefcase

It is not a likely scenario, but it could definitely raise the stakes and create a new storyline if WWE goes that way.

In this scenario, Jade Cargill could show up on SmackDown to confront not the reigning Women's Champion Nia Jax, but Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton. The Buff Barbie has thrived as a heel, while Jade is a top babyface and Cargill could go after Tiffany aiming to claim the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Thus, she could challenge Stratton to a match in one of the coming Premium Live Events, where the MITB briefcase will be on the line.

#1. Challenging Nia Jax for the Women's Championship

Jade Cargill has yet to have a singles run in WWE ever since she moved to the main roster in early 2024. So far, WWE protected her by putting her in the Tag Team Division and alongside Bianca Belair.

Still, this could be the time that Jade Cargill pursues a solo run, and what better way to do so than by going after Nia Jax.

Jax has done a great job as a heel lately and with Bayley not scheduled for a rematch yet, she will be waiting for the next top star to step up and challenge her.

Michin is the one that will get a title opportunity this Friday on SmackDown, but the Irresistible Force is expected to retain her title and move on to the next challenge. And this challenge could come from Jade Cargill, with a match likely taking place at Bad Blood on Saturday, October 5.

