3 predictions for Randy Orton if he loses at Bash in Berlin

Randy Orton will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday at Bash in Berlin. The Ring General earned a controversial victory over Orton earlier this year in the finals of The King of The Ring Tournament, which set the stage for a rematch.

The 14-time World Champion jumped ship to RAW to challenge Gunther for the World Title. The Austrian Anomaly made their feud personal by dragging Orton's family into the storyline.

The Apex Predator has also laid waste to the champion with the RKO. However, it wouldn't be wise to bet against The Ring General, whose reign is still in its infancy.

Many fans expect Gunther to retain at Bash in Berlin. With that in mind, we propose three predictions for Randy Orton if he loses this Saturday.

#3. Randy Orton turns heel

Gunther abused Randy Orton and his entire family in the buildup to Bash in Berlin. While the accolades of The Orton Family cannot be overstated, the 14-time World Champion has recently been on a big-match losing streak.

Since returning at Survivor Series: WarGames last November, Orton has won only one match on a PLE. He has had Undisputed WWE and US Championship shots, but The Viper hasn't won the big one.

His frustration could boil out of control at Bash in Berlin when he loses again to Gunther. Orton has delivered some of his best work as a heel, and he could use a character change to freshen up his character.

#2. Orton helps Roman Reigns fight off Solo Sikoa's Bloodline

Before he switched to RAW, Randy Orton was an important side character in Cody Rhodes' saga with Bloodline 2.0. The Viper had stood by The American Nightmare's side, and his allegiance got him on the wrong side of Solo Sikoa and his comrades.

The Bloodline put Orton through the announce table. The Viper has also blamed the group for costing him 18 months of his career. Therefore, he could pick up where he left off by revisiting his feud with Sikoa.

The intriguing element arises when one considers his dynamic with Roman Reigns. The Original Tribal Chief was directly responsible for Orton's injury, but both men could set aside their differences to take down The Bloodline 2.0.

#1. The Viper joins The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks have taken RAW by storm. Their first target was Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers. It seems as if Uncle Howdy has taken care of Gable, ending their rivalry.

The next goal on Howdy's list could be to recruit more members into The Wyatt Sicks. Orton would be a solid fit for the group. First and foremost, The Apex Predator has a rich history with the late Bray Wyatt, both as friends and enemies.

Furthermore, Orton defeated The Fiend at WrestleMania 37. This was the final time the alter-ego wrestled in a WWE match. Howdy could pursue and torment the former World Champion for the same until Orton succumbs and joins his cause.

Lastly, Orton needs a change of fortunes. Adding a touch of mystique and darkness to his character could be the catalyst.

