3 punishments Roman Reigns might face on SmackDown Live for attacking Vince McMahon (23 April 2019)

Reigns assaulted Mr. McMahon

Vince McMahon promised to reveal his biggest acquisition in the history of SmackDown Live last week, and he did not let down the fans. Being a heel, the chairman introduced Elias, and the fans were displeased. However, the arrival of Roman Reigns made clear that the Big Dog was the biggest acquisition of Mr. McMahon.

SmackDown Live suffered a big blow when AJ Styles got traded to RAW last week. As a result, the brand needed a colossal name to fill the shoes of the Phenomenal One, and Roman Reigns is undoubtedly a great choice to replace Styles.

Conventionally, Elias got interrupted after he arrived on SmackDown Live last week. Reigns cut short the Elias segment, and the former took down the latter. Moreover, Reigns laid hands on Vince McMahon, as the chairman took a vicious superman punch from the former Universal Champion.

Vince McMahon's billion dollar company already announced this week that Reigns would pay the price for his action last week. Here we discuss three possible consequences Roman Reigns could face this week.

#3 Roman Reigns could get suspended

Will the chairman take a harsh decision?

Since Roman Reigns put his hands on Vince McMahon, he has a bright possibility of getting suspended this week. It is no secret that WWE has used similar storylines in the past to create nuclear heat, which helped to put over the babyfaces, and we might witness the same scenario on SmackDown Live this week.

We saw a similar incident when Becky Lynch got suspended a few months back. Without a shadow of a doubt, Vince McMahon played a pivotal role in the storyline of the triple threat women's match which main-evented WrestleMania this year. Though Lynch got suspended, she came back to fight Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Reigns, who has attained notable momentum after coming back from leukemia, needs a spectacular storyline to carry forward the excellent run in a new brand. The Big Dog might show up after getting suspended by Mr. McMahon, and he could extend the rivalry with the chairman, who is still the biggest heel of his company.

