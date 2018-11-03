3 Questions WWE Needs To Answer After WWE Crown Jewel 2018

Ayush Sood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.03K // 03 Nov 2018, 10:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A lot of controversies

WWE Crown Jewel is finally over. It was an event that faced a lot of controversies before actually going through. But the funny thing is that show itself had a lot of controversies which WWE has to address now.

Overall, the show was decent PPV. The crowd seemed really fired up at some moments and completely dead at other times as well. The wrestling on the show was also good, except for one or two matches which were booked either too long or too short.

Brock Lesnar is the Universal Champion once again, while AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe to retain his WWE Championship. In fact, there was no title change on the show. Shawn Michaels got a victory on his in-ring return. The WWE World Cup was totally messed up from a booking point of view.

In this article, we will take a look at 3 questions that WWE needs to answer after Crown Jewel 2018.

#3 When will The Undertaker retire?

Is it the end of Undertaker?

Another match and yet another loss for The Undertaker. D-Generation X defeated The Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel. Although Taker was not the one who was pinned, he ended up on the losing side. It makes sense to have HBK win on his return. But one thing that really doesn't look good is Undertaker's physicality and ability to keep doing such matches.

These matches make him a lot of money. But it feels like it should end for him in the wrestling ring. He has had an amazing career and will surely go down as one of the best, if not the best pro wrestler. Now the time for him is to hang up his boots and retire from the WWE.

I believe that WWE is certainly headed in the direction of an HBK vs Taker match at WrestleMania 35. And that could very well be the moment where Shawn Michaels defeats The Undertaker and ends his career. So it will be interesting to see how WWE or Undertaker respond to this defeat.

1 / 3 NEXT