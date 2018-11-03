×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 Questions WWE Needs To Answer After WWE Crown Jewel 2018

Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.03K   //    03 Nov 2018, 10:23 IST

A lot of controversies
A lot of controversies

WWE Crown Jewel is finally over. It was an event that faced a lot of controversies before actually going through. But the funny thing is that show itself had a lot of controversies which WWE has to address now.

Overall, the show was decent PPV. The crowd seemed really fired up at some moments and completely dead at other times as well. The wrestling on the show was also good, except for one or two matches which were booked either too long or too short.

Brock Lesnar is the Universal Champion once again, while AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe to retain his WWE Championship. In fact, there was no title change on the show. Shawn Michaels got a victory on his in-ring return. The WWE World Cup was totally messed up from a booking point of view.

In this article, we will take a look at 3 questions that WWE needs to answer after Crown Jewel 2018.

#3 When will The Undertaker retire?

Is it the end of Undertaker?
Is it the end of Undertaker?

Another match and yet another loss for The Undertaker. D-Generation X defeated The Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel. Although Taker was not the one who was pinned, he ended up on the losing side. It makes sense to have HBK win on his return. But one thing that really doesn't look good is Undertaker's physicality and ability to keep doing such matches.

These matches make him a lot of money. But it feels like it should end for him in the wrestling ring. He has had an amazing career and will surely go down as one of the best, if not the best pro wrestler. Now the time for him is to hang up his boots and retire from the WWE.

I believe that WWE is certainly headed in the direction of an HBK vs Taker match at WrestleMania 35. And that could very well be the moment where Shawn Michaels defeats The Undertaker and ends his career. So it will be interesting to see how WWE or Undertaker respond to this defeat.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 D-Generation X Brock Lesnar Shane McMahon WWE Network
Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Football and WWE geek who loves to write his opinions. If you had a good read, don't forget to Follow!
Win, loss and title change that needs to happen at WWE...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Should Do At Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
3 bookings WWE should make at Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
5 things that can happen at Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel 2018: Full Match Predictions and Analysis
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel: 5 last-minute predictions
RELATED STORY
5 Shocks That Can Happen At Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel: Predicting the match order
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel 2018: Analysing and grading each match
RELATED STORY
5 biggest losers if Crown Jewel goes ahead in Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us