3 Raw Main Events from 2017 you may not remember

Raw is WWE’s premier weekly show, which airs live every Monday night. This show debuted on 11th January 1993 and has been the company’s flagship show since then.

The red brand is a tough show to book as it has an exhausting running time of three hours and, with major pay-per-views taking place every four weeks, the writers have no option but to drag feuds to a dull length by putting in some filler content.

The creative team puts its finest efforts to showcase the best talent in the locker room every week, yet, sometimes, Monday Night Raw leaves much to be desired. However, WWE Universe often forgets such below-par episodes and, to fix just that, this countdown will take you on a trip down the memory lane.

#3 Braun Strowman vs Apollo Crews, 3rd July 2017

Yes, this match main-evented Raw!

I bet you do not remember this match taking place as the main event on Raw. In July, Strowman versus Reigns was the main feud on the red brand as they geared up for their Ambulance Match at the next PPV, Great Balls of Fire.

The Monster Among Men had laid waste of the Big Dog seven nights ago and demanded more competition, which is typical of him. Sensing an opportunity, Titus Worldwide's Titus O'Neil convinced his partner, Apollo Crews, to grab the chance and gain some much-needed spotlight.

It turned out to be one of the most lop-sided match-ups as Strowman sent Crews packing inside 5 minutes despite the latter’s impressive attempt to tame the Monster.

Result: Braun Strowman defeated Apollo Crews (with Titus O' Neil)

