3 Raw Superstars WWE needs to switch to SmackDown before 2019

Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
898   //    08 Oct 2018, 19:45 IST

The Monster among Men desperately needs a brand switch?
The Monster Among Men desperately needs a brand switch?

WWE's flagship show Monday Night Raw has been all about Roman Reigns and his Shield brothers clashing with the heel trio of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for the past month or so.

Except for this one, there is no other major feud existing on the Raw roster. WWE Creative have been so involved in this particular feud that they seem to have forgotten about other talented superstars on the brand.

A few top names on the Raw roster have constantly been overlooked by the WWE Creative, and thus it is high time they switch their brand to SmackDown Live.

Although WWE's top babyface Roman Reigns currently holds the WWE Universal title, there is a constant decline in the viewership of Raw, and so is the case on SmackDown Live, thus a few superstars switching to SmackDown would provide the fans with new feuds, interesting storylines, and blockbuster match-ups. It would certainly bring new life to the roster.

So without further ado, I present to you 3 Raw Superstars WWE needs to switch to SmackDown before 2019.

#3 Bayley

Bayley is one of the most decorated superstars of the women's division
Bayley is one of the most decorated superstars of the women's division

Bayley made heads turn after her blockbuster 30 minute Iron Match with Sasha Banks at NXT Takeover. She then made her way to the WWE main roster and beat the Women's Champion.

However, she recently has been overlooked and underutilised by the WWE Creative. Although she has been teamed up with Sasha Banks on the Raw roster for a while now, the creative now look out of sorts with her ever since The Boss' injury.

Quite recently she has been partnering Finn Balor ringside during his match-ups. Thus, it's high time WWE Creative switch her to SmackDown Live.


Options on SmackDown

A superstar of Bayley's stature deserves a main-event push. Thus she could feud with Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship, or could even go on to feud with a heel Asuka.

1 / 3 NEXT
Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Just a fan and a sports enthusiast who likes to put forward his views on anything and everything related to it.
