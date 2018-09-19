3 Raw vs SmackDown dream matches that would be amazing to watch

Raw and SmackDown Live

Raw and SmackDown Live are the two main active television brands on WWE programming today. Raw runs for 3 hours and is run by (Acting) General Manager Baron Corbin, and Stephanie McMahon whereas SmackDown Live runs for two hours and is run by General Manager Paige and Shane McMahon.

Needless to say, Raw and SmackDown Live have incredibly stacked and talented rosters. Raw boasts the likes of Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman etc. On the other hand, SmackDown Live possesses talents like AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Samoa Joe, etc.

However, ever since the brand-split came into effect in 2016, many debutantes, returning stars, and NXT call-ups have been available to a specific brand, which has given rise to numerous inter-brand dream matches.

Nevertheless, here's a look at 3 Raw vs SmackDown Live dream matches that fans would love to see.

#3 Jeff Hardy vs Finn Balor

Jeff Hardy and Finn Balor have teamed up in the past

Finn Balor is the most under-utilised and misused member of the Raw roster and would've been in a considerably better position on the blue brand. Jeff Hardy, a legend in his own right, has been a stepping stone on SmackDown Live for Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton.

The two above mentioned stars are among the best high-flyers WWE has in the modern era. Hardy is known for his oozing charisma and high-octane offense, Balor has the same style too and has incredible charisma as well. Pairing these two together in a ring would create a historical moment and this match has the caliber of main-eventing any pay-per-view.

Furthermore, Hardy has expressed his desire to face 'The Demon King' before he retires, and his words of desire for Balor have instigated rumors of a match between the two superstars.

