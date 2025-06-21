3 Reasons why Alexa Bliss lost WWE Queen of the Ring 2025 semi-finals on SmackDown

The June 20th edition of WWE SmackDown saw the exciting 2025 Queen of the Ring semi-finals match between Alexa Bliss and Asuka. The Goddess entered as a favourite to win and secure her place in the finale heading into the bout. The Empress of Tomorrow pulled an upset, beating Bliss to ensure her place in the finale. She will face the winner of Roxanne Perez and Jade Cargill at Night of Champions.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka went the distance, and the bout had multiple near-falls. The Goddess took the lead by the end. However, as she climbed the ropes to deliver her signature Twisted Bliss, The Empress countered and nailed her finisher without wasting any time, securing her position.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In this listicle, we look at reasons why Alexa Bliss lost the semi-final despite getting a massive response from fans:

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

#3. Alexa Bliss to start feud against former WWE champion?

Charlotte Flair and Bliss have been building their storyline backstage for the past few weeks. Alexa initially pitched the Queen to work together, but Flair refused.

Tonight, after Bliss lost semi-finals and was heading back to her locker room, Chelsea Green and her Secert Hervice stopped by to troll Alexa. While Charlotte intervened, the Goddess told her that she didn't need her help. Flair told Bliss she never helped; she wanted her match against Green.

Later on, the singles bout between Charlotte and Chelsea ended with a DQ, when Secert Hervice attacked the former WWE Women's Champion. The Goddess ran out and helped the 39-year-old star. Alexa stretched her hand to shake at the end. However, Charlotte ignored it and left.

This ego clash could soon evolve into a rivalry, and two former champions might get into an iconic feud.

#2. WWE wants to keep everything unpredictable

Fans were massively backing up Alexa Bliss to win the Queen of the Ring 2025 tournament and get herself a title match at SummerSlam.

WWE under Triple H’s creative regime is known for delivering more unpredictable outcomes. Bliss's win was more predictable in that regard, with fan support.

To craft a perfect unpredictable result, the Stamford-based promotion went with Asuka winning the semi-finals, and Bliss has taken another path in the race to reach the mountain top.

#1. Massive push for Asuka

Former Women’s Champion Asuka returned to the World Wrestling Entertainment on the June 16 episode of Monday Night RAW and directly climbed the ladder by winning the qualifier bout on the red brand.

Moreover, reports suggest Asuka is set to get a massive push. Also, if she wins the QOTR tournament, she would have a better storyline, as her friend and former faction partner, IYO SKY, is the champion.

Former allies turning enemies would be a perfect storyline, while Alexa Bliss had no storyline with either of the women's champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More