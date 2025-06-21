3 Reasons why Alexa Bliss lost WWE Queen of the Ring 2025 semi-finals on SmackDown

The June 20th edition of WWE SmackDown saw the exciting 2025 Queen of the Ring semi-finals match between Alexa Bliss and Asuka. The Goddess entered as a favourite to win and secure her place in the finale heading into the bout. The Empress of Tomorrow pulled an upset, beating Bliss to ensure her place in the finale. She will face the winner of Roxanne Perez and Jade Cargill at Night of Champions.
Alexa Bliss and Asuka went the distance, and the bout had multiple near-falls. The Goddess took the lead by the end. However, as she climbed the ropes to deliver her signature Twisted Bliss, The Empress countered and nailed her finisher without wasting any time, securing her position.
In this listicle, we look at reasons why Alexa Bliss lost the semi-final despite getting a massive response from fans:
#3. Alexa Bliss to start feud against former WWE champion?
Charlotte Flair and Bliss have been building their storyline backstage for the past few weeks. Alexa initially pitched the Queen to work together, but Flair refused.
Tonight, after Bliss lost semi-finals and was heading back to her locker room, Chelsea Green and her Secert Hervice stopped by to troll Alexa. While Charlotte intervened, the Goddess told her that she didn't need her help. Flair told Bliss she never helped; she wanted her match against Green.
Later on, the singles bout between Charlotte and Chelsea ended with a DQ, when Secert Hervice attacked the former WWE Women's Champion. The Goddess ran out and helped the 39-year-old star. Alexa stretched her hand to shake at the end. However, Charlotte ignored it and left.
This ego clash could soon evolve into a rivalry, and two former champions might get into an iconic feud.
#2. WWE wants to keep everything unpredictable
Fans were massively backing up Alexa Bliss to win the Queen of the Ring 2025 tournament and get herself a title match at SummerSlam.
WWE under Triple H’s creative regime is known for delivering more unpredictable outcomes. Bliss's win was more predictable in that regard, with fan support.
To craft a perfect unpredictable result, the Stamford-based promotion went with Asuka winning the semi-finals, and Bliss has taken another path in the race to reach the mountain top.
#1. Massive push for Asuka
Former Women’s Champion Asuka returned to the World Wrestling Entertainment on the June 16 episode of Monday Night RAW and directly climbed the ladder by winning the qualifier bout on the red brand.
Moreover, reports suggest Asuka is set to get a massive push. Also, if she wins the QOTR tournament, she would have a better storyline, as her friend and former faction partner, IYO SKY, is the champion.
Former allies turning enemies would be a perfect storyline, while Alexa Bliss had no storyline with either of the women's champions.