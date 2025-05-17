3 reasons Alexa Bliss qualified for Money in the Bank 2025

Alexa Bliss returned on WWE television last week and made her presence felt immediately after securing a big win over Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice. The latest episode of SmackDown saw another glimpse of Bliss climbing the ladder as she beat the Hot Mess and Michin in a triple-threat qualifier.

The former RAW Women’s Champion is back in the chase for the title and has become the first to qualify for the 2025 women’s Money in the Bank match. Let's take a look at three reasons Alexa Bliss qualified for MITB.

#3. Alexa Bliss returned from hiatus

Alexa Bliss was absent from WWE television since losing at the women’s 2025 Elimination Chamber before returning last week as Zelina Vega’s mystery tag partner to take on Green and her faction.

Upon her return to the Stamford-based promotion, Alexa garnered a massive reaction from the live crowd and the WWE Universe worldwide, which might have eventually catapulted her to the division's top and resulted in her winning the qualifier.

#2. Bliss may be the new leader of a top heel faction

The Wyatt Sicks haven’t been seen on WWE programming since they got drafted on the Friday Night SmackDown following the first-ever transfer window. Reportedly, Bo Dallas, the man behind Uncle Howdy’s mask, was injured, which pushed aside all the plans for the heel faction.

Many feel WWE needs to make some significant changes in the fearsome group after they failed to garner audience attention during their first stint. The most suggested fix is the inclusion of Alexa in the group.

Bliss could be crowned as the new leader of The Wyatt Sicks, and this could serve as another reason why WWE didn’t want the former RAW Women’s Champion to lose any time soon.

#1. Alexa Bliss might win the title

Since her return to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE earlier this year, fans have been rallying behind Alexa Bliss to capture a major championship. The last singles title she won (not counting the 24/7 title) was the RAW Women’s Championship in 2018.

Triple H’s creative regime is known for delivering what fans wish. Given the major support for Bliss, The Game might put the women’s title on the Five Feet of Fury, and her winning the Money in the Bank qualifier could be a stepping stone to capturing the title.

