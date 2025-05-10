3 Reasons Alexa Bliss’ return was a mistake

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss returned on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Little Miss Bliss delivered an incredible in-ring performance and also secured a victory in front of her home crowd of Dayton, Ohio.

However, the company couldn’t make her return particularly stand out. Here are three reasons why the star's comeback this week was a mistake.

#3. No storyline for Alexa Bliss

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven teamed up to face Zelina Vega and a mystery tag team partner on this week’s episode of SmackDown. The crowd was thrilled to see Alexa Bliss walk down the ramp to join hands with the Women’s United States Champion. Both teams put up a great show, exchanging several great blows and bumps.

The final moments of the match saw The Hot Mess trying to land an Unprettier on The Goddess. However, the former five-time WWE Women’s World Champion reversed it into a Sister Abigail and pinned Green for the win. Although giving the returning superstar the victory did add to her some momentum, the match made zero contribution to her storyline.

There was no buildup for Alexa Bliss’ return, and she didn’t stick around for a promo either. Moreover, this was her first match since the 2025 Elimination Chamber, and instead of a singles bout, she was fielded in a tag team contest. Thus, while Bliss is back to active programming, any other star could have wrestled alongside Zelina Vega, making her comeback forgettable.

Bliss then confronted Charlotte Flair in a backstage segment, making her return in a tag team bout with Vega all the more meaningless.

#2. Odd timing of the comeback with respect to Backlash 2025

Just one night after this week’s episode of SmackDown, WWE Backlash 2025 will take place. Filled with several top-tier title matches, the premium live event is stacked to the brim to make a huge impact. While every other promo and match of the go-home episode is building up to the PLE, Alexa Bliss’ return stands out like a sore thumb.

She didn’t start any feud like Logan Paul, she didn’t make a powerful statement like Rusev, and she didn’t deliver a video package like Aleister Black.

Her brief exchange of words with Charlotte Flair seems to be the only silver lining in all this, but the segment could have easily come after the PLE.

#1. Failed Wyatt Sicks hint

Alexa Bliss's Sister Abigail finisher hinted at a potential team-up with The Wyatt Sicks in the future. The rumor and speculation mill had been tying the former women's champion to the eerie faction even before she returned to WWE after her two-year hiatus at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

However, the Uncle Howdy-led faction hasn’t been seen on television since December 2024. Unlike last time during a backstage promo after the Rumble, there was no distortion of the broadcast to show the logo of the stable or a QR code flashed on screen. Hence, The Wyatt Sicks connection of Bliss is fairly weak and loose.

It can be said that WWE just tried to launch the five-time Women’s World Champion back onto active programming to leverage the home crowd appeal. However, with nothing to show for in the storyline department, her return is forgettable despite Bliss' mammoth star power. It would be interesting to see what is next for Little Miss Bliss.

