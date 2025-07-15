3 Reasons why Bayley is out of WWE SummerSlam 2025

One of the most influential and inspiring names in women’s wrestling, Bayley, has not been on a great run on WWE RAW lately. The veteran has been involved in the Women’s Intercontinental Championship scene lately but hasn’t gotten her hands on the gold yet.

Bayley was seen in action at Evolution when she faced Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria in a triple threat match with the title on the line, but ended up being pinned in a unique way by Lynch to end the night on a disappointing note. Following her loss, the veteran returned to action on RAW this week against Lyra Valkyria in a 2 out of 3 Falls match, with the winner set to face Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Bayley delivered an incredible performance in the match, but again ended up losing, with her SummerSlam dreams crushed. With her loss, The Role Model is seemingly set to miss SummerSlam, given she is not engaged in any other feuds lately. Let’s take a look at the potential reasons why Bayley ended up with a loss and is seemingly set to miss the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3. To set up her heel turn

Bayley’s run as a babyface has not been very inspiring over the past few months. The veteran has found herself on the losing end for quite some time now, and she needs a big push to get back to her position as one of the greatest women to ever step in the squared circle.

A potential heel turn for the star could be in the cards, to give her the spotlight yet again and bring her back into the title scene. Bayley could run into Becky and Lyra ahead of SummerSlam to set up her heel turn and further get herself added to the match at SummerSlam, to make it a rematch from Evolution.

#2. To book a trilogy between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria have been making headlines against each other since RAW after WrestleMania, and are now set to face each other once again at SummerSlam. WWE might want to complete the trilogy between the two women, which could be the reason The Role Model ended up losing the massive opportunity on RAW.

Both women have clearly proved that their chemistry against each other is phenomenal, and they could steal the show with the action against each other. Becky and Lyra are now set to run it back once again at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#1. The WWE Universe doesn’t want to see Bayley vs. Becky Lynch again

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley has proved to be an incredible rivalry over the years, and their matches have undoubtedly stolen the show several times. The horsewomen have cemented themselves as two of the greatest women to ever step foot in the squared circle, but fans have undoubtedly seen a number of matches between them now.

With fans wanting fresher matches and storylines, WWE could have chosen to go with Lyra Valkyria to continue the feud between the two. Time will tell what the company has in store for the three stars in the future.

