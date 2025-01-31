3 Reasons why Becky Lynch hasn’t returned to WWE yet

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch signed a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion. Following this, The Man was also featured in a video advertisement for RAW’s move to Netflix.

Despite this, the 38-year-old wrestler has yet to make a return. Here are three reasons that could be holding Lynch back.

#3 WWE may not have any directions planned for The Man

Becky Lynch is a top card superstar and a seven-time WWE Women’s Champion. However, this could be one of the reasons why The Man isn’t being featured on television right now. Lynch would probably return to RAW, and the top card competition on the red-branded show is currently saturated.

Rhea Ripley is the current Women’s World Champion, and Nia Jax and Bayley are looking to replace her. Moreover, while Mami’s feud with Liv Morgan has taken a backseat at the moment, The Miracle Kid can ask for a title rematch whenever she wants.

Because of this, it seems that WWE isn’t getting the necessary space to insert Lynch into any active storyline right now.

#2 WWE could be waiting to launch Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is singlehandedly WWE’s biggest comeback machine used to bring back wrestlers from their hiatus. Instead of trying to squeeze Becky Lynch into a storyline, the Stamford-based promotion could be waiting to get her back via the Royal Rumble.

The Man can quickly start a new feud with any of the remaining 29 superstars in the ring, allowing the company an easy way to add her to the programming. Moreover, given Lynch’s status as a former Royal Rumble winner, WWE could use her to give a push to another star.

#1 Becky Lynch could be unavailable due to non-WWE projects

Along with professional wrestling, Becky Lynch has a foot in the acting world. The Man recently announced on her official X account that she has been cast in the inaugural season of the Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series.

"You know when you've already been champion of the world, there is really only one place to go next and that is to the stars. And I am so excited to share with all of you that I am joining Star Trek: Starfleet Academy as part of the bridge crew. And lads, this has been the most incredible experience. Acting alongside, just a spectacular cast and crew, and I cannot wait for all of you to check it out when it comes out on Paramount Plus. And hey, live long and prosper," she said.

Thus, her busy schedule may prevent her from making much time for pro wrestling. However, her fans are waiting to see the Irishwoman rule the squared circle once again. It would be interesting to see when Lynch returns for programming.

