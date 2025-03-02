3 Reasons why Bianca Belair won Women’s WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Bianca Belair won the WWE Women's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, securing her ticket for a title match at WrestleMania 41. The EST of WWE stood tall among the four other female superstars, with Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan making it to the last three.

While Morgan cunningly eliminated Alexa with a rollover pin, Bianca and Morgan fought it out for the next few minutes, with Bianca hitting Morgan with Kiss of Death to finally defeat her. The former RAW Women's Champion also had a face-off with Rhea Ripley on the ramp, with IYO SKY also coming out to have a staredown with them.

Let's take a look at three reasons why Bianca Belair won the women's Elimination Chamber match.

#3. Only credible challenger for Rhea Ripley in WWE

While it's not fully official yet, Bianca Belair will most probably square off against Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Eradicator will put her title on the line against IYO SKY on RAW tomorrow night, and if she successfully retains the gold, she will go against Bianca at WrestleMania.

Moreover, the EST of WWE is also currently the most credible challenger against Rhea Ripley on the roster. Ripley has already had a significant rivalry with Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch has still not returned to the company, and Alexa Bliss is expected to feature in a storyline with The Wyatt Sicks.

Under these circumstances, Bianca was best suited for the role against Ripley. She has a fantastic record at WrestleMania and also holds the record for being the longest-reigning Women's Champion in the promotion's history.

#2. Rhea and Bianca never had a major rivalry on the main roster

While the two women have been around for years now, they never had a major singles rivalry heading to WrestleMania. Bianca squared off against Rhea Ripley in a women's WarGames match at Survivor Series in 2022. In that battle, Bianca, alongside Alexa Bliss, Mia Kim, Becky Lynch, and Asuka, defeated Rhea Ripley and team Damage CTRL. Next, Bianca was part of a winning team with Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2024.

The two will now be part of a sensational storyline that will probably culminate at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen who gets the last laugh between the two.

#1. Bianca Belair is undefeated at WrestleMania

The EST of WWE has a fantastic record at WrestleMania, with three wins in single matches. Bianca has never lost a singles battle at WrestleMania, with her last win coming against Asuka on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, where she retained the RAW Women's Championship.

Before this, Bianca defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to win the RAW Women's Championship, and before that, she defeated ex-WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) at WrestleMania 37 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

As the numbers speak for themselves, Bianca Belair has all the chances of beating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen how the EST will navigate her way to the Women's World Championship against Ripley.

