3 reasons why Big E should move to WWE RAW and 2 reasons he should stay on SmackDown

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E currently holds the prestigious honor of being Mr. Money in the Bank.

The New Day member won the briefcase by outlasting the likes of Riddle, Seth Rollins, King Nakamura, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, John Morrison and Kevin Owens in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the pay-per-view in July.

Big E now possesses a contract for a guaranteed world championship shot to be used at any time, anywhere for the next twelve months.

Despite Big E currently being a member of the SmackDown roster, he can also cash-in on the WWE Champion on RAW if he wishes.

There have also been rumors that the 2021 Draft is tentatively scheduled for October. The two-night event will take place across episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW. Therefore, there is a chance that Big E, along with his Money in the Bank briefcase, could be drafted to the red brand.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at three reasons why Big E should move to RAW and two reasons why he should stay on SmackDown.

#5 Moving to WWE RAW keeps Big E away from Roman Reigns

Friday Night SmackDown is currently ruled by the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Since returning to the blue brand in August 2020, Reigns has dominated the show. The Tribal Chief quickly regained the Universal Championship upon his return and has held the title ever since.

The over-a-year Universal Championship reign for the former Shield member doesn't look like it will end any time soon. Therefore, from a booking perspective, it's probably for the best that Big E keeps his distance from The Tribal Chief and moves to RAW and the USA Network.

If Big E remains on SmackDown, he will have to face The Head of The Table in his attempt to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Considering Roman Reigns hasn't been pinned since December 2019, it doesn't look like it would go well for Big E.

Perhaps the best thing for Big E is to move to WWE RAW, capture the WWE Championship and grow as a top star away from the shadow of The Tribal Chief.

