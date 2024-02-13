3 Reasons why Big E needs to reunite with The New Day on RAW

On Monday Night RAW, The New Day has been doing very well to gain reactions from the crowd. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been delivering great performances. However, the only thing they are missing in the faction is the presence of Big E.

While the former WWE Champion has been injured since 2022, he is currently in better shape than before. This is why many believe that Big E could still return to the Stamford-based promotion. If he does so, it would be great to see him team up with The New Day.

In this article, we will look at three ways Big E needs to reunite with New Day on RAW:

#3. Big E can ease into competition by joining New Day

On March 11, 2022, Big E suffered a career-threatening injury when he teamed up with Kofi Kingston to face Ridge Holland and Sheamus. Thus, if he returns to the Stamford-based promotion, he might experience some ring rust.

This is where Big E could use the advantage of being part of a faction. By reuniting with the New Day, the 37-year-old can take it easy and allow Kingston and Woods to do most of the work until he feels ready.

#2. For New Day to get a push

During his time with WWE, Big E always had a likable personality, making him a fan favorite. Therefore, if he returns to RAW and reunites with Kingston and Woods, he is bound to receive a massive pop from the crowd. This reaction will not only benefit him but also the faction.

After Big E's return, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods could get a push in the tag team division and win the titles again. If not them, then the former WWE Champion could replace one of the members and be involved in the tag team championship scenario himself.

#1. Long-term feud with Gunther

The feud between Kofi Kingston - Xavier Woods, and Imperium on Monday Night RAW has been entertaining. However, the one thing it is missing is the presence of a third member. This is where Big E could return and make his presence felt.

A potential Big E return in such a scenario won't only even the odds but could also lead to a rivalry between him and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

This long-term feud could lead to a potential match at WrestleMania 40, which would be exciting to watch.

