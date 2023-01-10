3 reasons why Bobby Lashley should win the Men's Royal Rumble Match

Bobby Lashley made his much-anticipated return to WWE on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Having served his suspension, he wasted little time in making a statement, obliterating Austin Theory with a Spear to put the entire roster on notice.

Upon returning, Lashley declared his intentions to enter and win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He is one of the favorites heading into the contest, having had an excellent 2022 and a violent streak that few on the roster can match. Hence, he will be keen on winning the 30-man battle royal and cashing in his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

The All Mighty boasts power, aggression, and resilience in spades. However, WWE will have to ponder the pros and cons of booking him to win the whole thing when there are other potential superstars who could use the victory. As such, we look at three reasons why Bobby Lashley should be victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble Match later this month.

#3. On our list of reasons why Bobby Lashley should win the Men's Royal Rumble Match: It would be a great transition from the upper midcard to the main event

Lashley is deserving of an extended run in the main event scene

Bobby Lashley enjoyed an excellent reign as United States Champion in 2022. He took on all comers and ruled as the champion for a long time. Fans clamored for him to make the jump to the main event, but the entire year saw him tussle for the secondary title.

Now that Lashley is no longer the United States Champion, he has a shot at gunning for the prize that he deserves, and that is the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The best way to do so is to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and secure a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

The All Mighty winning the Rumble would be the kind of win that boosts him to the main event scene. He is world champion material and deserves it for the stellar work he has put in these past twelve months.

#2. Bobby Lashley has unfinished business with Roman Reigns

The likes of Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn are all names that have been doing the rounds as Roman Reigns' next potential challengers. While all of these superstars would make for a spectacular matchup against The Tribal Chief, we feel the Bobby Lashley scenario is being overlooked.

Since his heel turn in 2020, Reigns has not faced Lashley in singles competition. The two men not crossing paths throughout the former's villainous run means fans only have two previous encounters to look at. Both happened in 2018, with both superstars taking one win each.

A rubber match is yet to take place, but WWE has a free hit at booking it should they make the former MMA star win the Royal Rumble Match. A fight between The Head of the Table and The All Mighty for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is money. And speaking of money, if you watched the most recent episode of RAW, there could be more intriguing layers to this potential matchup.

#1. WWE could also book a Hurt Business versus Bloodline feud

This week on RAW, Bobby Lashley's epic return and decimation of Austin Theory grabbed the headlines, and deservedly so. However, the keen-eyed among you will have gotten more excited over what happened after the segment. The backstage discussion between him and MVP is the kind of long-term booking we are here for.

Over the last few weeks, MVP has held talks with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Although Lashley declined to do business with his former manager, there's no way WWE will let this reunion go. The Hurt Business was one of the best factions in recent times, and there's too much money in the band getting back together for this to just be a tease.

Should The All Mighty win the Royal Rumble Match, he could have a solid backup against Roman Reigns' Bloodline. It could also give The Usos two worthy challengers for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Like MVP says, the business will be booming if this booking step is taken.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes