3 Reasons why Brock Lesnar should return at 2024 Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar's last appearance in the company was at SummerSlam 2023, where he suffered a loss against Cody Rhodes. Since then, The Beast hasn't made any televised appearances in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, as we are heading towards the next Premium Live Event, Royal Rumble 2024, the anticipation of Brock Lesnar's potential return on the show heightens fans' excitement. The likelihood of this scenario also increases, considering Lesnar's active appearance in the marquee event in the past two years.

With that said, let's discuss three reasons why the Beast Incarnate should return at the next PLE Royal Rumble 2024.

#3. Brock Lesnar should return at Royal Rumble to set up his WrestleMania match

One of the major reasons why the multi-time World Champion should make his comeback at the upcoming PLE is to set up his match for The Show of Shows this year. As already the main World title pictures are too stacked, this lowers the chances of Brock having a World title match at WrestleMania.

So, to set up his match for The Grandest Stage of Them All, Royal Rumble seems to be the ideal location. One of the potential opponents for the Beast at WrestleMania 40 is Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The potential scenario might see either Brock Lesnar make his return and directly confront the Ring General after his probable match or both have another showdown in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. After this, both try to eliminate each other and eventually end up setting up an IC title or rivalry match for The Show of Shows.

#2. To make the traditional Royal Rumble match more stacked

If Lesnar returns at Royal Rumble, then he will most likely compete in the Men's traditional match, which surely adds more star power to this already high-profile match.

As of writing, names like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre are announced for this event, and the addition of the Beast will inject a new star power to this match, adding more importance for the victor.

#1. To add the element of surprise to the event

Not only the star power but the return of Brock Lesnar will also add an element of surprise to this event, as the last time Lesnar made his appearance was at SummerSlam 2023.

Royal Rumble is primarily recognized for its surprises and major returns. The comeback of Brock adds both elements to this Premium Live Event, which surely makes the PLE more memorable for the fans.

