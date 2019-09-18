3 reasons Brock Lesnar vs Kofi Kingston is a good idea, and 3 reasons why it's not

Lesnar will hope to become an eight-time World Champion on October 4.

On SmackDown Live this week, the WWE Universe was rocked by the return of The Beast Brock Lesnar. Flanked by his advocate Paul Heyman, the pair challenged WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to a title match on the October 4 edition of SmackDown Live, which will also be the blue brand's debut episode on Fox.

After Kofi accepted, Lesnar promptly flattened the New Day star with an F5, and the title match has already divided opinion. Though there is a lot of good that could come of the title match, many fans aren't so pleased.

Here are three reasons Brock Lesnar Vs Kofi Kingston is a good idea, and three reasons why it's not.

#6 Good idea: They could tell a great story

Lesnar and Kingston have had different journeys to the top of WWE

Lesnar and Kingston don't have a lot in common. Though they are both Superstars and have held the World Championship title, their journeys to the top of WWE have been very different. For Kofi, it took him eleven years of grinding away to eventually get a one-on-one shot at the title, whilst for Lesnar, a star from his debut on the post-WrestleMania 18 edition of RAW, it would take him just 161 days from his first appearance, to capture the Undisputed Title at Summerslam 2002, defeating The Rock.

Whilst Kofi struggled through the mid-card, Lesnar has always been seen as a top star, and a feud between the pair could tell a great story with this juxtaposition.

Earlier this year, the New Day brought up some very valid points about Kingston's journey in WWE, and raising these points against Lesnar and Heyman could make for a great feud between the two vastly different, but immensely talented stars.

