3 Reasons why Bronson Reed is facing Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

WWE Crown Jewel is set to feature Roman Reigns back in action after weeks, and fans around the world have been excited to see their Tribal Chief back in action. The OTC was last seen in action at Clash in Paris against Bronson Reed, where he ended up with a victory. However, the night didn’t end well for Reigns, after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed unleashed a two-on-one attack on the star.Reigns returned last week on RAW to help his cousins, The Usos, get victorious in a tornado tag team match against Breakker and Reed, making headlines all around the world. Further, both Reigns and Reed came face-to-face on RAW this week, and a war of words led to the company making an Australian Street Fight between both men official for Crown Jewel.This has left fans confused over the reason why Bronson Reed is facing Roman Reigns yet again, with the anticipation for the OTC facing Bron Breakker at an all-time high. Let’s check out a few reasons why Reigns vs Reed was made official for WWE Crown Jewel.#3. Unfinished BusinessAfter the lethal attack unleashed by Bronson Reed on Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris, which led to the latter being stretchered out of the arena, it is clear that the OTC was not going to let Reed get away with the upper hand.With both men having unfinished business after Clash in Pairs, WWE could have made their match at Crown Jewel official to give them an opportunity to end their feud properly. Considering the rivalry between both men, a rematch after Clash in Paris was undoubtedly needed to enhance their characters as well as the long-term storyline.#2. Bronson Reed is from AustraliaThis year’s edition of WWE Crown Jewel is set to emanate from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, which is also the home country of Bronson Reed. The latter was not able to showcase his skills the last time WWE made it to Australia, and fans missed him massively.This could be the reason the company booked the massive match for Crown Jewel, to feature the home country hero in a marquee match at the PLE. A potential victory against Reigns would not only enhance his character but would also bring him immense love from the fans at the PLE.#1. WWE is saving Bron Breakker vs. Roman Reigns for future PLEIt is clear that Roman Reigns vs Bron Breakker is bound to happen very soon, but the company has been keeping the match away from the PLE cards for weeks now. With another match featuring the OTC booked, it is still uncertain when Bron Breakker will get to face the former Undisputed WWE Champion.The company might have plans to feature a match between Reigns and Breakker at a future PLE, potentially Royal Rumble 2026, which could be the reason the company confirmed Reigns vs Reed for Crown Jewel. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the stars next.