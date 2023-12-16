3 reasons why Carmelo Hayes needs to sign to WWE SmackDown

On NXT, Carmelo Hayes has been one of the most successful superstars. From creating memorable moments and feuds to reigning as the NXT Champion, Hayes has achieved plenty on the former black and gold brand. Naturally, the 29-year-old has impressed Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

This led to Carmelo Hayes being selected to compete in a tournament to determine the No. 1 contender for the United States Championship on SmackDown. On the latest edition of the blue brand, Hayes faced Grayson Waller in the first round match of the tournament and registered a win over the Aussie.

This victory led the WWE Universe to believe that Carmelo Hayes was tailor-made for the SmackDown, and that Nick Aldis must sign him soon. In this article, we will look at three reasons why the former NXT Champion must sign with the blue brand:

#3. Carmelo Hayes can chase a potential rivalry with Dragon Lee on SmackDown

Despite being considered one of the brightest superstars on NXT, the one superstar who received a main roster call-up before Carmelo Hayes was Dragon Lee. While Hayes is yet to be promoted to the main roster, Lee was promoted to SmackDown sometime ago, and even had a match at Survivor Series 2023.

Hence, WWE can pursue an angle on SmackDown where Hayes could attack Lee due to jealousy. The one reason why this angle would work is because the duo have history between them. Hence, this is a good reason for Nick Aldis to consider signing Hayes.

#2. Build more stars on SmackDown

The latest edition of SmackDown witnessed Roman Reigns make his return to the blue brand for the first time since Crown Jewel 2023. However, Reign's appearance on the blue brand is not common. And given superstars like Randy Orton and LA Knight are in their 40s, WWE will have to build new stars on the blue brand.

This is where someone like Carmelo Hayes could come into play. The 29-year-old has been part of NXT for quite a while now, and he has developed all the necessary skills to be part of the main roster. Therefore, WWE could look to promote him on WWE SmackDown and build him as the brand's next star.

#1. Pursue the United States Championship

If WWE promoted Carmelo Hayes to the main roster on SmackDown, the promotion would want to make him a star. The best way they could do that is by booking Hayes to win a championship. Hence, whether he becomes the No. 1 contender in the coming weeks or not, Hayes must continue his pursuit to win the US Title.

Another reason why he must eye Logan Paul's championship is that on RAW, it's nearly impossible to dethrone Gunther. This leaves the 29-year-old with a chance to win the United States Championship on SmackDown and begin a legendary run on the blue brand.

