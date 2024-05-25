3 reasons why Chad Gable lost the Intercontinental Championship match at WWE King & Queen of the Ring

At WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024, Chad Gable found himself in a high-profile Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn and Bronson Reed. Despite Gable's commendable efforts, he ultimately suffered defeat, with Zayn managing to retain his championship.

In this article, we will delve into potential reasons for Master Gable's loss in this IC title bout at the Saudi Arabia premium live event.

#3. It could be too early for Sami Zayn to lose the title

Expand Tweet

One of the reasons why Gable might have suffered the loss could be due to Sami Zayn's title reign still being in its early stages. WWE might have judged a title change at King & Queen of the Ring to be too early.

The Underdog from the Underground had defeated Gunther and ended his historic title reign at WrestleMania XL. So, after gaining the IC title from someone as dominant as The Ring General, it would indeed not be a great option to let Sami lose his title this soon.

This seems like one of the reasons behind the Alpha Academy's loss on tonight's show.

#2. To set up the Alpha Academy's breakup

Expand Tweet

On the previous episode of Monday Night RAW, Chad Gable faced Sami Zayn in a non-title match, which resulted in the 38-year-old's victory thanks to assistance from Otis. As a result of that match, Gable specifically wanted Otis to accompany him in his IC title bout at King & Queen of the Ring.

However, things didn't unfold as Gable had hoped, as Otis accidentally delivered a clothesline to him, costing him the match. It seems that the angle leading to Master Gable's loss could be setting up the breakup of the Alpha Academy in the Stamford-based promotion.

If Master Gable had won the IC title, there would be no reason to be frustrated with Otis's actions. However, now the 38-year-old star could blame Otis for his loss, resulting in the dissolution of their faction.

#1. WWE might want to crown Chad Gable as champion on a bigger stage

Expand Tweet

The pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship by Chad Gable has been a storyline since Gunther held the title in the Stamford-based promotion. With his loss tonight, his story remains unfinished.

It seems that Chad Gable's defeat at King & Queen of the Ring could indicate that the company may have plans to crown the Alpha Academy member as IC Champion on a much bigger stage.

It's possible that Chad Gable could finally ally with the Creed Brothers, as rumored, and then win the championship at SummerSlam 2024. There's no doubt that the Biggest Party of the Summer is a much bigger attraction than the Saudi Arabia premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback