3 Reasons why Charlotte Flair should defeat Ronda Rousey again & 2 why she shouldn't

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, Charlotte Flair retained her SmackDown Women's Championship against 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey. The match ended in controversial fashion.

The Queen inadvertently knocked down the referee, and whilst the official was down, The Baddest Woman on the Planet made the champion tap out. However, the referee did not see the moment occur, and when Rousey pleaded her case, Flair connected with a big boot to retain the gold.

After a confrontation on SmackDown, it was announced that a rematch will take place at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8. It was also determined that the stipulation for the encounter would be an I Quit Match.

On that note, let's take a look at three Reasons why Charlotte Flair should defeat Ronda Rousey again & two why she shouldn't.

#3 Should: Charlotte Flair can cement her legacy even further if she makes Ronda Rousey say "I quit"

Although The Queen's stock is already off the charts, the ceiling is never too low for her to propel even further. A victory, forcing Ronda Rousey to utter the words "I quit", could cement The Queen's legacy even further beyond her wildest dreams.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is one of the most recognizable female athletes in the world, and Flair could get not just the wrestling world talking, but the entire sports world at WrestleMania Backlash and going forward.

#2 Shouldn't: Ronda Rousey needs another big victory to take her comeback to the next level

Ronda Rousey making her entrance at WrestleMania 38

Aside from her WrestleMania 38 defeat, we've seen Ronda Rousey win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, claim a victory over Charlotte & Sonya Deville in tag team action, and also conquer the WWE Official in one-on-one action.

To really make the former UFC fighter's return even more rewarding, a blockbuster victory is required to keep her in the headlines as a legitimate threat on the WWE roster. Forcing the SmackDown Women's Champion to say "I quit" will aid in that quest.

#2 Should: Charlotte Flair is arguably performing at her very best right now and that momentum needs to continue

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair making her entrance

Right now, Charlotte Flair is performing at an elite level. It could be argued that this is some of the best work she has ever produced whilst being a part of WWE.

To keep that momentum going and to take full advantage of The Queen's exceptional performances, her reign needs to continue. Flair can only it get better and better, and it would be a shame not to let her further this incredible run.

#1 Shouldn't: Ronda and Charlotte's feud needs to continue

Ronda Rousey turning the table over onto Charlotte Flair on SmackDown

Now, it feels like WWE hasn't really scratched the surface on just how far the Charlotte and Ronda storyline can go. WrestleMania felt like the middle of the story arc with plenty more chapters to go.

Another controversial match finish could allow for the rivalry to extend even further, and we could wind up with an extraordinary collision inside Hell in a Cell in just a couple of months in Chicago to end the conflict in style.

#1 Should: The SmackDown Women's Champion has the opportunity to turn her heel status up a notch

Now that the WWE Universe is firmly behind Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair has the opportunity to turn her heel status up a notch.

If The Queen forces Ronda to utter the words "I quit" and manages to do it in such circumstances that Flair is vilified even further, then the SmackDown after WrestleMania Backlash could make for a very interesting reaction. Charlotte is excelling in her current heel role, and there's still plenty more to come.

