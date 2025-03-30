3 Reasons why Charlotte Flair isn't headlining WWE WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match a couple of months ago. She is now set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. Over the past few weeks, the two have been trying to take each other down, and the excitement for their showdown at 'Mania is at an all-time high.

Ad

While Flair vs. Stratton is one of the biggest matches on the show's card, it won't headline The Showcase of the Immortals. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk will close the two-night event.

Many fans are satisfied with WWE's decision, but some are still confused as to why Flair is not in the main event of The Show of Shows. In this article, we will look at three potential reasons behind the booking.

Ad

Trending

#3 The build-up to the Flair vs. Stratton match has not been that good

Ad

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton have not left any opportunity to tear each other apart in recent weeks. Their back-and-forth has been impressive, but the WWE Universe is seemingly not invested in the storyline.

WWE has managed to build several storylines quite well, and two of them have been confirmed as the main events of WrestleMania. While Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton has required the star power, the match hasn't been built well enough to close the show.

Ad

#2 The WrestleMania card has many top names

WWE has confirmed a plethora of matches for The Grandest Stage of Them All, and most of them feature top stars. Some of the biggest names in the industry are set to collide with each other in Las Vegas.

While Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton is a high-profile match, even bigger bouts have been confirmed for the show. This might be why The Queen didn't get the opportunity to main event The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ad

#1 Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton isn't a bigger box-office attraction than the confirmed main event matches

Ad

Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton is undoubtedly one of the biggest matches in the women's division. However, considering the entire WrestleMania card, the Women's Title bout isn't the most significant match confirmed for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Feuds like John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk have captured the WWE Universe's attention. Both matches are huge box-office attractions. Hence, booking Flair vs. Stratton to headline the show may not be the best idea in this situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback