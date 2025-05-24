3 reasons Charlotte Flair lost the Money in the Bank qualifying match

Charlotte Flair has come up short once again; this time, she fell short in punching her ticket to WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match. The Queen lost the Triple Threat qualifier bout on the latest episode of SmackDown.
This wasn’t the first in a while. When Charlotte Flair faced adversity, she also lost the WWE Women’s Championship bout against Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas earlier this month. Flair’s loss left fans and experts wondering what went wrong and why she lost despite being a favorite.
In this listicle, we look at three possible reasons why Flair lost the Money in the Bank qualifier bout on SmackDown:
#1. Storyline with Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss offered Charlotte Flair the chance to team up when she returned to Friday Night SmackDown following her loss to Tiffany Stratton at the Showcase of the Immortals. However, Flair told Bliss no and warned her to stay away.
The latest episode of SmackDown saw yet another tease from Alexa Bliss. In a backstage segment, she mocked the Queen and expressed that’s why people need friends: so they can lift each other up when one is down. Things will get interesting in the upcoming weeks, and the two could start a tag team.
#2. Charlotte Flair could get involved in the US Title picture
The Queen has been a top superstar throughout her stint in WWE, all thanks to her talent and hard work, and with that, she has earned a spot in the Hall of Fame. The 39-year-old superstar couldn't help but build the upcoming superstars.
Flair might get involved in the women’s US Championship picture and could compete against the winner of Zelina Vega and Chelsea Green's bout at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025.
#3. The Queen won the 2025 Royal Rumble
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble 2025 and won the traditional women’s Rumble bout, and later faced Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. Booking her directly into yet another big bout so soon would feel redundant.
Moreover, new superstars like Giulia need to win more, especially over veterans like Flair, so they can be built as future main-eventers.