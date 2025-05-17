3 reasons why Chelsea Green did not qualify for Money in the Bank 2025

Chelsea Green has been on a downward spiral since she lost her WWE Women’s United States Championship to Zelina Vega on the April 25 episode of SmackDown. Green has been on a losing streak since then, with her latest loss in a Money in the Bank Triple Threat qualifier.

The Hot Mess was a massive favorite to win the 2025 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match as fans rallied their agenda throughout the year about her winning. However, that was not to be as she was eliminated from the running to be in the MITB match.

In this listicle, we look at three reasons why Chelsea Green did not qualify for the Money in the Bank 2025:

#3. Chelsea Green might take a break

Green’s stock has risen rapidly since she re-signed a contract with WWE. The Hot Mess quickly climbed the ladder, establishing herself as the top attraction in the Stamford-based promotion.

Green has been a workhorse competing at almost every weekly show, doing house shows, and much more. Many feel that the Hot Mess deserves some rest, and there’s a chance WWE could write her off television, and the Hot Mess could go on a hiatus.

#2. The Hot Mess could change gimmick

Chelsea Green’s WWE persona is of an outspoken, yet cowardly heel superstar, who relies on her cheap tricks and Secert Hervice to secure wins. Undoubtedly, her gimmick helped her as she etched her name in history as the inaugural Women’s United States Champion.

Many would argue that Green’s character now feels repetitive, and there is a chance WWE might change her gimmick to a confident face-superstar. Her loss against Alexa Bliss could flip a switch inside her and may lay the foundation for the gimmick change.

#1. To keep things unpredictable

WWE, under Triple H’s creative leadership, has been unpredictable. Though The Game hears and cares about fans’ feedback, he tries to keep things under wraps and often mixes up his booking to make the experience fresh.

Chelsea Green was the hands-down favorite to win the Women's Money in the Bank 2025 briefcase. By making Green lose the qualifier bout, WWE has sown seeds and indicated that things could go beyond imagination at Money in the Bank 2025.

