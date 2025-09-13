3 Reasons why Cody Rhodes is back for WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 13, 2025 11:22 GMT
Cody Rhodes is current Undisputed WWE Champion! (Pic Credit: WWE.Com)
Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion! (Pic Credit: WWE.com)

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based promotion on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown for the first time since the post-SummerSlam edition of the blue brand.

Ad

The American Nightmare returned in the main event and attacked Drew McIntyre, who was about to hurt Randy Orton the same way he injured Rhodes. The Undisputed WWE Champion attacked the Scotsman and officially announced a title contest for Wrestlepalooza 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In this listicle, let's examine three reasons why Cody Rhodes is back for ESPN's inaugural event.

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

#3. He finished filming Street Fighter

Many considered The American Nightmare to be written off by television for filming his upcoming Hollywood film, The Street Fighter. The 40-year-old champion plays the iconic character of Guile.

A picture of Cody Rhodes dressed up as Guile also went viral on social media, hinting that The American Nightmare may have wrapped his part and is now prepared to resume his role as the Undisputed Champion.

Ad

#2. He already missed one PLE

Rhodes captured the title, beating John Cena in a much-awaited rematch at the historic first-ever two-night SummerSlam 2025, and became the two-time Undisputed Champion.

However, it's been 40 days since Cody became a champion, and he has had no defenses, which is the least expected from a champion like Rhodes, who is known for being a workhorse.

The American Nightmare has already missed Clash in Paris. That said, his missing Wrestlepalooza, being the face of the company and top champion, would create a bad impact on the product. Hence, this may be a perfect reason why he is back.

Ad

#1. WWE Wrestlepalooza is being treated as a huge deal

Since its official announcement, the Stamford-based promotion has been treating Wrestlepalooza 2025 as a big premium live event, and that's the case; it will be the WWE and ESPN's inaugural event.

Pushing John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar's match forward after the Beast's return at SummerSlam 2025 is a big hint that backs the claim made above. Now, Cody Rhodes' addition to the card has cemented the Indianapolis-based event as a must-see spectacle.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications