3 Reasons why Cody Rhodes is back for WWE Wrestlepalooza

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based promotion on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown for the first time since the post-SummerSlam edition of the blue brand.The American Nightmare returned in the main event and attacked Drew McIntyre, who was about to hurt Randy Orton the same way he injured Rhodes. The Undisputed WWE Champion attacked the Scotsman and officially announced a title contest for Wrestlepalooza 2025.In this listicle, let's examine three reasons why Cody Rhodes is back for ESPN's inaugural event.#3. He finished filming Street FighterMany considered The American Nightmare to be written off by television for filming his upcoming Hollywood film, The Street Fighter. The 40-year-old champion plays the iconic character of Guile.A picture of Cody Rhodes dressed up as Guile also went viral on social media, hinting that The American Nightmare may have wrapped his part and is now prepared to resume his role as the Undisputed Champion.#2. He already missed one PLERhodes captured the title, beating John Cena in a much-awaited rematch at the historic first-ever two-night SummerSlam 2025, and became the two-time Undisputed Champion.However, it's been 40 days since Cody became a champion, and he has had no defenses, which is the least expected from a champion like Rhodes, who is known for being a workhorse.The American Nightmare has already missed Clash in Paris. That said, his missing Wrestlepalooza, being the face of the company and top champion, would create a bad impact on the product. Hence, this may be a perfect reason why he is back.#1. WWE Wrestlepalooza is being treated as a huge dealSince its official announcement, the Stamford-based promotion has been treating Wrestlepalooza 2025 as a big premium live event, and that's the case; it will be the WWE and ESPN's inaugural event.Pushing John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar's match forward after the Beast's return at SummerSlam 2025 is a big hint that backs the claim made above. Now, Cody Rhodes' addition to the card has cemented the Indianapolis-based event as a must-see spectacle.