3 Reasons why Cody Rhodes may bleed again on tonight's WWE RAW

Last week's WWE RAW instantly created headlines after The Rock unleashed a brutal backstage assault on Cody Rhodes. The company could do something similar this week, too.

The WWE RAW episodes leading to WrestleMania 40 have been widely acclaimed. Last week, The Rock made a surprise appearance and promised to make Cody Rhodes bleed, which he did. Their rivalry leading up to The Show of Shows has now become one of the hottest feuds WWE ever created.

Without further ado, let's see a few reasons why fans could see more bloodshed this week.

The Rock is just getting started

The Rock's current run has exceeded all expectations. First, fans didn't expect him to turn heel, and second, no one expected him to become a ruthless and destructive version of himself.

While some fans may think last week was the most violent WWE RAW we will get before WWE WrestleMania 40, The Great One could raise the bar again by reopening the cut he caused on Cody Rhodes' face last week. This will create a disturbing, hateful image of the Hollywood star that could be fruitful in the Night One main event of The Show of Shows.

As Paul Heyman mentioned, last week's assault was on Roman Reigns' order. However, this week's beatdown could just be for The Rock's fun, adding another personal layer to the rivalry.

WWE RAW could restore Roman Reigns' dominance

While Cody Rhodes' story against The Bloodline has reached its peak, the narrative has notably built up more hype for the Night One main event as compared to the second night's headliner.

Fans have pointed out that Rhodes and Reigns' rivalry hasn't been that personal this year and is more about the title. Also, The Tribal Chief has arguably lost his dominating aura since his cousin took the spotlight. To restore that, tonight's WWE RAW could feature Roman Reigns unleashing a vicious assault on his WrestleMania opponent.

This way, the company could restore The Head of The Table's legitimacy and make the main event feud more personal than ever.

Cody Rhodes is the ultimate underdog

Like last year, Cody Rhodes seems the perfect person to dethrone Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All. At this point, it isn't easy to root against him at WWE WrestleMania 40, considering his momentum.

This momentum has arguably taken The American Nightmare a level above The Tribal Chief, and fans are anticipating his victory and ascension as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, WrestleMania's main events should not be anywhere close to predictable, right?

To create more drama, the company may make Cody hit rock bottom and create a view that he isn't strong enough to take down The Bloodline. To do so, The Bloodline could brutally assault him and make him bleed on WWE RAW. This will create a sense of worry and unpredictability for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at The Show of Shows.