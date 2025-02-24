3 Reasons why Dakota Kai is likely to become the Women's Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW tonight

Dakota Kai is set to face Lyra Valkyria on WWE RAW tonight for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. While the champion is widely expected to retain her gold, there's also the possibility that a new titleholder will be crowned following the match.

Kai and Valkyria locked horns in the final of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Despite the Damage CTRL member's best efforts, she was unable to defeat the Irishwoman. After Kai defeated Ivy Nile last week on WWE RAW, she received a shot at the coveted title.

In this list, we will look at three reasons why Dakota Kai is likely to become the Women's Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW tonight.

#3 Lyra Valkyria may have failed to win over WWE fans

Lyra Valkyria is a former NXT Women's Champion, who had a good run on the developmental brand. However, she arguably couldn't replicate the success when she joined the main roster. From the looks of it, making her the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion didn't do her any favors.

Valkyria hasn't been involved in any prominent feuds in the past few months. It took her over a month just to get a challenger for the title. As the inaugural champion, Lyra was even defeated by Bayley in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match on WWE RAW. Considering how things look, the company might not book her to defeat Kai.

#2 Dakota Kai winning the Women's Intercontinental Championship can help her embark on a solo run on WWE RAW

Unlike IYO SKY or even Asuka, Dakota Kai hasn't been involved in many singles feuds in recent years. She has mostly been tied to her Damage CTRL stablemates' storylines. This means she has never been highlighted as a singles star.

Kai winning the Women's Intercontinental Title can be the company's way of presenting her in a prominent role as a solo star. She can feud with different superstars, and maybe even leave Damage CTRL entirely.

#1 Dakota Kai hasn't had any solid championship reigns

Unlike Valkyria, Kai hasn't won a singles championship yet. In NXT, she only captured the brand's tag team gold, and her luck didn't change on the main roster. She hasn't won a title since losing the Women's Tag Team Championship in February 2023, but that might change soon.

With all her accomplishments in mind, Kai is the only member of Damage CTRL who hasn't held a singles championship even in NXT. Winning the title can give her a chance to redeem herself and cement her place on the roster.

