3 Reasons Dean Ambrose' heel turn is best for business

Prasanna Waikar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.06K   //    23 Oct 2018, 17:48 IST

It happened finally!
It happened finally!

If Roman Reigns' emotional relinquishment of the Universal title due to Leukaemia was not enough for a clearly distraught Rollins, his brother in arms, Dean Ambrose turning on him surely was.

After an emotional Tag Team Championship win, Ambrose hit Seth with a Dirty Deeds, and continued attacking him. After throwing him out of the ring and hitting him with another Dirty Deeds on the exposed ringside area, Dean ended his brutal assault.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

He left the arena amongst heavy booing. And just like that, Raw got its mega heel to close out a spectacular show.

In this article, we take a look at 3 reasons why Dean Ambrose' heel turn is best for business.

#1 The Lunatic he was destined to be

On the sidelines for too long
On the sidelines for too long

When Ambrose was plugged as 'The Lunatic Fringe', everybody was excited. The man had played the character perfectly throughout his career and is now getting a bigger showcase.

Unfortunately, WWE turned him into more of a comedic, wacky character. However, this changed during his recent return, as he vec9a more intense and badass.

With the heel turn cementing him as arguably the biggest heel on the Red brand, this version of Ambrose is going to be a treat to watch. A Shield break up is always going to be an emotional experience. WWE should pat themselves on the back for booking this the way they did this week.

Emotions were understandably high, with the sad news of Roman's illness putting a dampener on the proceedings, but the crowd was totally into the main event. The story of the duo winning the titles for Roman was excellent. The crowd came unglued after their win, but Ambrose put a sadistic end to it.

WWE should make him the IC Champion. Striking the metal when it's hot, you know.

Prasanna Waikar
ANALYST
