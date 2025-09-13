  • home icon
3 Reasons why Dominik Mysterio became a double champion in WWE and AAA

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 13, 2025 05:49 GMT
Dominik Mysterio became double champion at World Collide! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Dominik Mysterio became double champion at World Collide! (Credits: WWE.com)

The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, has officially written history at the World Collide Event as he finally managed to beat El Hijo del Vikingo and capture the AAA Mega Championship. He has become the first Mysterio to hold the two titles consecutively.

Dirty Dom winning the second title on WWE's partner brand has shaken the entire timeline and changed the trajectory of World Wrestling Entertainment, given that Dominik holds one of the most prestigious titles on RAW.

In this listicle, we examine three reasons why Dominik Mysterio has become a double champion in WWE and AAA:

#3. Putting Dirty Dom over as the next big star

Dominik's sudden rise in the Stamford-based promotion needs to be studied over the years he evolved from a lower-card rookie to one of the hottest attractions.

Dirty Dom climbed the success ladder after he turned heel on his own father and joined the Judgment Day faction, and has never looked back, ever, and continues to grow. The 28-year-old star is also a complete company man as he competes almost every week, at house shows, and PLEs, making him one of the upcoming big stars.

Putting an AAA title and making Dirty Dom a double champion elevates Dominik Mysterio's stardom, establishing him as the next big thing.

#2. WWE Judgment Day break-up

Finn Balor appears a bit jealous of Dominik Mysterio's sudden growth as he feels he was robbed with Dirty Dom being added to the IC Title match at WrestleMania and pinning, which has surely changed his fate.

Moreover, Balor is also irritated that Dirty Dom is getting closer to El Grande Americano and spending his time with him instead of being in the Judgment Day clubhouse, where he should be making game plans.

#1. Setting-up mega-bout

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has been away from action since the night before WrestleMania 41, as he sustained a serious injury during a match, which has unfortunately kept him away.

Tonight at World Collide, the Master of the 619 was seen swinging chairs at Judgment Day. But El Grande Americano helped Dominik seal the big win. Meanwhile, as per the backstage promise made by Rey, he wrapped the title around his son's waist, who even disrespected him in the end.

This may lead to Rey Mysterio finally returning to build a rematch against his son, which could end with a career vs. title match later.

