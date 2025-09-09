3 Reasons Dominik Mysterio walked out on the Judgment Day on WWE RAW

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has been on a roll over the past few months. The star has been one of the biggest names of The Judgment Day, and with Liv Morgan’s absence from WWE TV following her injury, things haven’t been quite exciting for him.Right after he feuded with AJ Styles, Dominik has been trying to retain his spot at the top. The latter managed to pick up a win against the Phenomenal One, thanks to some help from El Grande Americano, but he hasn’t been able to prove himself as the top star without some help.This week’s WWE RAW featured Mysterio being backstage with his Judgment Day friends, where he looked quite frustrated. Not only that, but the star also walked out of the clubhouse, leaving his friends surprised. This left several questions unanswered for fans, including the reason why he walked off the faction. Let’s check out a few possible reasons for his frustration.#3. Frustrated with the booking?Dominik Mysterio has been the Intercontinental Champion since WrestleMania, but hasn’t had a lot of intriguing storylines yet. The Judgment Day star was engaged in a feud with AJ Styles recently, but WWE turned it around by bringing El Grande Americano into the mix, and ended the storyline abruptly.With no interesting storylines in the title picture, Dominik might have gotten frustrated with the booking, which could be the reason he walked off.#2. Dominik Mysterio might have a massive challenge ahead of himThe Intercontinental Championship picture has been getting intriguing every week, and the same happened this week on RAW. Penta and Rusev both demanded a chance to battle for the Intercontinental Championship, and Adam Pearce booked a singles match between the two men, which Rusev won.While Pearce didn’t name Rusev as the No. 1 contender following the victory, he could be the frontrunner for a battle for the Intercontinental Title. Dominik Mysterio might have gotten hints of the massive challenge ahead of him, which could be the reason he was frustrated and had a lot on his mind during the backstage segment.#1. Dominik Mysterio has not been getting much help from The Judgment DayThe Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has been helping his Judgment Day members every time he has gotten the chance, but things haven’t been the same for him lately. While the faction members have been trying to help the champion, things haven’t been working out their way.Instead, whenever Mysterio has been in trouble, the likes of El Grande Americano have been of more help than his fellow Judgment Day members. This could be the possible reason for his anger, due to which he walked off on his friends on the red brand this week.