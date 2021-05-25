3 Reasons why Eva Marie should return to WWE as a heel and 2 why she should be a babyface

Eva Marie left WWE back in 2017 after a year on the sidelines following her suspension for violating the company's Wellness Policy.

The WWE Universe was surprised to see The Red Queen advertised on RAW a few weeks ago. She is now set to make her return in the near future.

The main event scene of the women's division is much more competitive than the one that Marie left almost four years ago with the addition of the Tag Team Championships. It's currently unclear where Marie will fit in on Monday Night RAW, but she has already shown that she has a new Eva-Lution storyline that could allow her to align herself with several current superstars.

When Marie finally makes her return to WWE, there are several reasons why she could return as either a heel or a face on Monday Night RAW.

#5. Eva Marie should return as a heel since she already has heat with the WWE Universe

Eva Marie joined WWE back in 2013 after winning that year's Diva Search. Instead of winning a WWE contract, the winners of the 2013 Diva Search were given a place on Total Divas when season one made its debut on the E! Network.

Marie later debuted on TV and was then pushed into several different feuds in the women's division despite not having a lot of experience in the ring. Many fans were then vocal about the fact that Marie had skipped the usual training that many other women were forced to go through.

Eva Marie garnered heat from both the WWE Universe and her fellow female wrestlers throughout her time on TV and as part of Total Divas.

Before Marie left the company, she had a short-lived storyline on SmackDown where she tried to play on the heat that she had from the WWE Universe. This storyline saw Marie finding ways to avoid having to wrestle, which worked well for her until her suspension.

The WWE Universe remembers this version of Eva Marie and it has meant that the former Total Divas star has already gained a lot of that heat once again before making her return.

If Marie returned as a heel, she could garner heat the same way she did on SmackDown, especially if she makes her return in front of a live audience.

